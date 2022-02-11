Log in
News: Latest News
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/11/2022 | 12:16am EST
Federal Reserve to Test Ability of Largest Banks to Weather Recession

The stress test will feature a scenario in which markets seize up and unemployment jumps to 10%. 

 
Affirm Stock Plunges 21% After a Slip of the Tweet

The company's "great quarter" tweet sent shares up. Investors were less impressed after they saw the results. 

 
SEC Floats Giving Activist Investors Less Time to Report Positions

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed to shorten the window for shareholders to alert the market when they build an ownership stake of more than 5% of a company's stock, a likely setback to activist investors. 

 
Inflation Heightens Fed Debate Over Pace of Rate Rises

The question facing Fed officials ahead of next month's policy meeting is no longer whether they will raise interest rates to ease surging prices and cool the economy, but rather by how much. 

 
Peak Rock Capital Backs International Food Distributor Ziyad Brothers

Ziyad Brothers' deal with private-equity firm Peak Rock marks the first time the family-owned food business has raised institutional investment capital. 

 
Warren, Porter Criticize Wall Street Arbitration in Letter

The two lawmakers wrote to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's top executive after a Georgia judge ruled in a recent case that a lawyer for Wells Fargo gamed the system for choosing arbitrators. 

 
SEC Says It Won't Limit Whistleblower Payouts

The regulator is revising Trump-era amendments to the rules of its whistleblower program that could discourage tipsters from coming forward. 

 
Treasury Yields Rise Above 2% After Inflation Data

Yields on U.S. government bonds extended their recent climb following the release of higher-than-expected inflation data. 

 
Japan's Central Bank Still Wants Interest Rates Near Zero

Bucking the global trend symbolized by the Federal Reserve's plans for multiple rate increases this year, the Bank of Japan is taking action to keep interest rates ultra low. 

 
Fed Nominee Raskin Agrees to Expanded Ethics Pledge to Slow Revolving Door With Wall Street

Republican lawmakers have challenged Sarah Bloom Raskin over her tenure on the board of a Colorado payments firm.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 0015ET

