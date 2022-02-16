Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/16/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
SEC Probes Trading Affiliates of Crypto Giant Binance's U.S. Arm

The regulator is interested in trading firms with links to Binance's founder, people familiar with the probe say. 

 
MoneyGram Stock Soars. It's Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will pay $11 a share for MoneyGram. 

 
Senate Republicans Block Vote on Biden's Fed Nominees

GOP lawmakers registered their opposition to the candidacy of Sarah Bloom Raskin as a top banking regulator. 

 
JPMorgan to Add Ukraine Bonds to Debt Index Despite War Threat

Hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign investors are likely to flow into Ukrainian bonds next month despite the threat of war with Russia. 

 
A Crucial Clue in the $4.5 Billion Bitcoin Heist: A $500 Walmart Gift Card

Federal investigators spent years hunting for connections in the 2016 Bitfinex hacking. Increasingly sophisticated tools and some gift cards helped lead them to charge a young couple with conspiring to launder billions. 

 
The Fed Missed Inflation. Can Jay Powell Tame It Without Causing a Recession?

Chairman engineered an economic rescue. Now he has the tricky job of cooling prices without hampering growth. Markets are fast adjusting to the new reality. 

 
Pension Funds Chase Returns in Private Market

Private loans offer retirement funds the income that once came from bonds, but at higher risk. 

 
Higher Interest Rates Not a Major Worry for CFOs of Large U.S. Companies

Executives at large U.S. companies said they aren't overly concerned about tighter monetary policy, given that interest rates are set to rise from low levels. Some companies have refinanced their debt early and locked in cheap rates. 

 
Blackstone's European Logistics Deal Values Mileway at $24 Billion

Blackstone is doubling down on its warehousing bet that is aimed at ensuring same-day delivery of food and goods by reinvesting in its European last-mile logistics real-estate company, a transaction valued at almost $24 billion. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.71595 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.25% 38875.331828 Real-time Quote.-7.60%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.27% 44141 Real-time Quote.-8.15%
BLACKSTONE INC. 3.09% 124.95 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.35485 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7861 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.13527 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.013302 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.46% 154.72 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.12% 0.6646 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.40% 75.18 Delayed Quote.2.05%
WALMART INC. 0.31% 134.37 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aPhilippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president
RE
12:47aChina's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing
RE
12:44aG20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit
RE
12:44aNew Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament
RE
12:42aG20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit
RE
12:40aEuro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions
RE
12:39aEuro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions
RE
12:36aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Stocks to Open Higher as -2-
DJ
12:36aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease
DJ
12:29aJapan to keep gasoline subsidy of Y5 a litre for week starting Thursday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says
3Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback
4Pipeline operator TC Energy beats profit estimates, helped by gas earni..
5Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

HOT NEWS