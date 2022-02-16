News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Probes Trading Affiliates of Crypto Giant Binance's U.S. Arm

The regulator is interested in trading firms with links to Binance's founder, people familiar with the probe say.

MoneyGram Stock Soars. It's Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will pay $11 a share for MoneyGram.

Senate Republicans Block Vote on Biden's Fed Nominees

GOP lawmakers registered their opposition to the candidacy of Sarah Bloom Raskin as a top banking regulator.

JPMorgan to Add Ukraine Bonds to Debt Index Despite War Threat

Hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign investors are likely to flow into Ukrainian bonds next month despite the threat of war with Russia.

A Crucial Clue in the $4.5 Billion Bitcoin Heist: A $500 Walmart Gift Card

Federal investigators spent years hunting for connections in the 2016 Bitfinex hacking. Increasingly sophisticated tools and some gift cards helped lead them to charge a young couple with conspiring to launder billions.

The Fed Missed Inflation. Can Jay Powell Tame It Without Causing a Recession?

Chairman engineered an economic rescue. Now he has the tricky job of cooling prices without hampering growth. Markets are fast adjusting to the new reality.

Pension Funds Chase Returns in Private Market

Private loans offer retirement funds the income that once came from bonds, but at higher risk.

Higher Interest Rates Not a Major Worry for CFOs of Large U.S. Companies

Executives at large U.S. companies said they aren't overly concerned about tighter monetary policy, given that interest rates are set to rise from low levels. Some companies have refinanced their debt early and locked in cheap rates.

Blackstone's European Logistics Deal Values Mileway at $24 Billion

Blackstone is doubling down on its warehousing bet that is aimed at ensuring same-day delivery of food and goods by reinvesting in its European last-mile logistics real-estate company, a transaction valued at almost $24 billion.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

