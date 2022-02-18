News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Allianz Says Legal Bill for Investment-Fund Losses May Top $4 Billion

The German financial company faces probes and lawsuits from investors over losses from options bets.

Crypto Giant Binance's U.S. Arm Hires New Compliance Chief

Tammy Weinrib most recently served as vice president of the financial crime compliance department at French bank Société Générale SA.

Goldman Offers Bright Outlook for Post-Pandemic Wall Street

Chief Executive David Solomon issued the bank's first long-term business forecast since the pandemic upended its 2020 prediction.

Alaska Fund Weighs Dropping a Limit on Stocks in Private-Equity Holdings

Investment and risk officers at the state's sovereign-wealth fund disagree on the need for the rule as the value of its stockholdings soars.

QBE Looking Toward 'Safe' Growth in 2022

QBE Insurance Group has no plans to expand beyond the 27 countries it currently has operations in, as it holds on to capital and looks toward "safe growth" to meet 2022 targets.

Magellan Raises Dividend After Lifting 1H Profit by 24%

Magellan Financial Group raised its dividend and unveiled a range of capital-management initiatives after its half-year profit rose by 24%.

USD Coin Issuer Circle Pushes Back Public Offering

As part of the renegotiated agreement, the firm's valuation was doubled, to $9 billion from $4.5 billion, according to a filing.

Infinity Q Investment Adviser Faces Securities Fraud Charges

Federal prosecutors charged James Velissaris, the former chief investment officer, with securities fraud, wire fraud, lying to auditors and obstruction of justice.

Turkey Holds Rates as Ukraine Crisis Looms Over Its Economy

Turkey's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a second consecutive month, pausing the government's policy of interest-rate cuts that triggered a chaotic slide in the value of the lira last year.

Thrive Capital Reloads With $3 Billion in New Funds

Josh Kushner's firm raised $2 billion just a year ago. Most of its new haul will go into later-stage rounds.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 0015ET