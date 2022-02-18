Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/18/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Allianz Says Legal Bill for Investment-Fund Losses May Top $4 Billion

The German financial company faces probes and lawsuits from investors over losses from options bets. 

 
Crypto Giant Binance's U.S. Arm Hires New Compliance Chief

Tammy Weinrib most recently served as vice president of the financial crime compliance department at French bank Société Générale SA. 

 
Goldman Offers Bright Outlook for Post-Pandemic Wall Street

Chief Executive David Solomon issued the bank's first long-term business forecast since the pandemic upended its 2020 prediction. 

 
Alaska Fund Weighs Dropping a Limit on Stocks in Private-Equity Holdings

Investment and risk officers at the state's sovereign-wealth fund disagree on the need for the rule as the value of its stockholdings soars. 

 
QBE Looking Toward 'Safe' Growth in 2022

QBE Insurance Group has no plans to expand beyond the 27 countries it currently has operations in, as it holds on to capital and looks toward "safe growth" to meet 2022 targets. 

 
Magellan Raises Dividend After Lifting 1H Profit by 24%

Magellan Financial Group raised its dividend and unveiled a range of capital-management initiatives after its half-year profit rose by 24%. 

 
USD Coin Issuer Circle Pushes Back Public Offering

As part of the renegotiated agreement, the firm's valuation was doubled, to $9 billion from $4.5 billion, according to a filing. 

 
Infinity Q Investment Adviser Faces Securities Fraud Charges

Federal prosecutors charged James Velissaris, the former chief investment officer, with securities fraud, wire fraud, lying to auditors and obstruction of justice. 

 
Turkey Holds Rates as Ukraine Crisis Looms Over Its Economy

Turkey's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a second consecutive month, pausing the government's policy of interest-rate cuts that triggered a chaotic slide in the value of the lira last year. 

 
Thrive Capital Reloads With $3 Billion in New Funds

Josh Kushner's firm raised $2 billion just a year ago. Most of its new haul will go into later-stage rounds.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -1.29% 222.5 Delayed Quote.7.15%
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 18.78% 21.76 Delayed Quote.-13.70%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED -8.38% 11.59 Delayed Quote.11.63%
S&P 500 -2.12% 4380.26 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -2.66% 32.99 Real-time Quote.9.22%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -3.05% 349.06 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.25% 13.53542 Delayed Quote.1.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aIndian shares tepid as IT, pharma stocks drag; Ukraine in focus
RE
12:22aFire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board
RE
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aJGB super-long yields retreat from 6-yr peaks on Ukraine crisis
RE
12:04aYen, franc on the back foot on hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
RE
12:04aRussia says convoy of 30 trucks with troops, equipment of wester…
RE
12:03aYen, franc on the back foot on hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
RE
02/17GSK : Hsbc raises target price to 2170p from 2000p…
RE
02/17Myanmar junta, ousted government fight for recognition at top U.N. court
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
2Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
3Elon Musk, Tesla attack SEC for 'unrelenting' harassment
4Police warn Canada protesters of 'imminent' action to clear them
5Outline (note)[PDF:295.6 KB]

HOT NEWS