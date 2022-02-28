Log in
News: Latest News
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/28/2022 | 12:16am EST
Behind the Sweeping Russia Sanctions: Zelensky's Plea and a Mounting Crisis

Following months of groundwork, frenzied late-night phone calls and a potent pressure campaign from Ukrainian leaders, the U.S. and Europe banded together to impose what is shaping up to be the biggest coordinated package ever levied against a major economy. 

 
Berkshire Net Earnings Rose 11%

The conglomerate headed by Warren Buffett posted net earnings of $39.65 billion. 

 
Zip to Acquire Rival Sezzle in All-Shares Deal

Zip Co. agreed to acquire rival buy-now-pay-later provider Sezzle Inc. in an all-shares deal valuing the North America-focused company at $355.0 million. 

 
Schwarzman Is Blackstone's Billion-Dollar Man

Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman took home a record $1.1 billion in 2021, making him one of the highest-paid executives on Wall Street. 

 
U.S. Weighing New Sanctions on Russia's Central Bank

As it discusses a series of increasingly severe economic penalties in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. is weighing additional sanctions on Russia's central bank, people with knowledge of the matter say. 

 
Russian Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Could Be Part of Future Sanctions

Cryptocurrencies make up a greater part of Russia's financial system than most other nations due to a distrust in its banking system. 

 
EU, U.K., Canada, U.S. Plan to Cut Some Russian Banks From Swift

Group will also take measures to paralyze the activities of Russia's central bank in the latest response to the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine. 

 
SEC Proposes Rules for More Disclosure from Short Sellers

Under the proposal, traders betting big against stocks would be required to report monthly those positions and related activity to the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

 
Block Shares Rebound on Growth Outlook

Block's shares rose 26% after executives allayed investors' worst fears that it wouldn't be able to prosper in the absence of pandemic-induced benefits. 

 
U.S. Junk Bonds Hold Steady Through Ukraine Invasion

U.S. high-yield debt markets held largely steady in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although some junk-rated bond and loan deals have been pulled in the face of market uncertainty.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 3.73% 479345 Delayed Quote.6.36%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.96% 34024.75 Real-time Quote.-14.80%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.60% 37925.89 Real-time Quote.-15.48%
BLACKSTONE INC. 6.18% 128.78 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
S&P 500 2.24% 4384.65 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
SEZZLE INC. 13.78% 1.775 Delayed Quote.-41.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.02% 83.8898 Delayed Quote.11.49%
12:24aThai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease
RE
12:23aThai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease
RE
12:19aChinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings
RE
12:16aFacebook-owner Meta says Ukraine's military, politicians targeted in hacking campaign
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Sink as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Sink as Investors Weigh Impact of Latest Russia Sanctions
DJ
12:12aChina shares fall as fresh sanctions on Russia dampen sentiment
RE
12:11aRussian central bank confirms block on foreigners' bids to sell Russian securities
RE
12:11aJAPAN STEEL FEDERATION HEAD : sees negative impact on global demand from Russia-Ukraine conflict
RE
