News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Sanctions Put Private Fund Backers Under the Microscope

Private-equity firms are scrutinizing their investors in the face of sanctions against Russian oligarchs, government officials and other targets.

The ECB's Inflation Problem Is More About Supply Than Demand

Central banks in the U.S. and Europe both face inflation, but with different roots-which could lead the Americans to raise interest rates more than their counterparts in the eurozone.

Vista CEO Had Bigger Role in Alleged Tax Fraud Than Previously Known, Documents Show

Robert Smith, the private-equity firm CEO, played a key role in a transaction that allowed billionaire Robert Brockman to move $635 million offshore without paying taxes, an IRS court filing shows.

Russia Permits Payments to Foreign Bondholders, but Only With Rubles

Making debt payments in the ruble, which has lost almost 40% of its value this year, could still leave Russia and its companies in default on dollar-denominated debt.

Russian Banks Turn to China to Sidestep Cutoff From Payments Systems

The move by some Russian banks to use China's state-owned UnionPay system could signal a shift toward greater cooperation between the two countries to help Moscow find alternative ways to connect to the global financial system.

Ukraine War Sanctions Hit Middle East Sovereign-Wealth Funds' Russia Bets

The Qatar Investment Authority has suffered some of the biggest losses among funds invested in Russia.

Clearinghouses Put Trading Restrictions on Unsanctioned Russian Securities

Securities traders and hedge funds trying to trade Russian securities that aren't subject to foreign sanctions over the country's invasion of Ukraine have been running into the problem that some clearinghouses are still refusing to settle the trades.

February Jobs Report Keeps Fed on Track

The jobs report, which shows that very strong demand for labor has persisted, is likely to do little to alter the Fed's plans.

Stock Markets Usually Go Up. Sometimes, They Go Away.

Trading on the Moscow stock exchange was suspended this past week. It's the latest reminder to investors that markets aren't always liquid.

U.S. Funding Markets Show Signs of Stability Despite Russia Sanctions

Borrowing rates have ticked up, but there are few indications of cash-hoarding after steps are taken to isolate the Ukraine invader from the global financial system.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 0015ET