News: Latest News
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/09/2022 | 12:16am EST
Visa, Mastercard Prepare to Raise Credit-Card Fees

The increases, delayed during the pandemic, mean that many merchants will pay more when shoppers use credit cards. 

 
Better.com to Lay Off More Employees-This Time Not on Zoom

The online mortgage lender plans to let go of 35% of its workforce, which is just over 3,000 employees, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Prudential's Profit Rose, Completes Business Repositioning to Asia, Africa

Prudential reported a 16% higher headline operating profit in 2021 on the strength of its Asia business, as it completed the repositioning of its business to focus solely on Asia and Africa, the company said. 

 
European Banks Take Brunt of Market Selloff

Most lenders on the continent have little direct exposure to Russia, but that hasn't stopped investors from fleeing their shares. 

 
How High Is Inflation? It Depends Which One

Federal Reserve policy makers are closely watching inflation, but probably not the gauge you are using, and theirs isn't quite as high. 

 
Listen to Oil Prices and You Can Hear Echoes of the 1970s

When crude prices double or more in a year, bad things often happen. The Arab oil embargo and the Iranian Revolution offer different templates for what could happen next. 

 
Biden Set to Announce Executive Order Reviewing Cryptocurrency

Several federal agencies will be tasked with conducting a broad review of cryptocurrencies, including studying the creation of a U.S. digital currency. 

 
JPMorgan to Exclude Russian Debt From Bond Indexes

JPMorgan said it would exclude Russian sovereign and corporate debt from all of its widely tracked fixed-income indexes, as Wall Street further decoupled from Russia in the wake of economic sanctions tied to the invasion of Ukraine. 

 
Australian Floods Spur Estimated $1.06 Billion in Insurance Claims

Australian insurers have received close to 100,000 claims amid catastrophic flooding across southeast Queensland and New South Wales, as more intense rainfall is forecast for Sydney. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.60% 558 Delayed Quote.2.59%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.70% 128.3 Delayed Quote.-15.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.18% 130.8 Delayed Quote.67.11%
MASTERCARD, INC. 0.45% 314.33 Delayed Quote.-12.91%
S&P 500 -0.72% 4170.7 Delayed Quote.-11.86%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.32% 179.81 Delayed Quote.1.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 129.9878 Delayed Quote.73.81%
WTI 0.49% 125.993 Delayed Quote.68.45%
12:20aS.Korea votes for new leader to battle COVID, home prices, inequality
RE
12:20aS.Korea votes for new leader to battle COVID, home prices, inequality
RE
12:17aJapan jacks up gasoline subsidy to 17.7 yen a litre from 5 yen
RE
12:17aGas leak prompts evacuation at ConocoPhillips' field in Alaska -media
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aVenezuela frees two Americans after talks with U.S
RE
12:11aIndonesia to expand mandatory domestic palm oil sales to 30% -trade minister
RE
12:10aAirline hedging and surcharges offset some oil price pain
RE
12:03aGuatemala law punishes abortion with prison for up to 25 years
RE
03/08Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency
RE
HOT NEWS