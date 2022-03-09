News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Visa, Mastercard Prepare to Raise Credit-Card Fees

The increases, delayed during the pandemic, mean that many merchants will pay more when shoppers use credit cards.

Better.com to Lay Off More Employees-This Time Not on Zoom

The online mortgage lender plans to let go of 35% of its workforce, which is just over 3,000 employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

Prudential's Profit Rose, Completes Business Repositioning to Asia, Africa

Prudential reported a 16% higher headline operating profit in 2021 on the strength of its Asia business, as it completed the repositioning of its business to focus solely on Asia and Africa, the company said.

European Banks Take Brunt of Market Selloff

Most lenders on the continent have little direct exposure to Russia, but that hasn't stopped investors from fleeing their shares.

How High Is Inflation? It Depends Which One

Federal Reserve policy makers are closely watching inflation, but probably not the gauge you are using, and theirs isn't quite as high.

Listen to Oil Prices and You Can Hear Echoes of the 1970s

When crude prices double or more in a year, bad things often happen. The Arab oil embargo and the Iranian Revolution offer different templates for what could happen next.

Biden Set to Announce Executive Order Reviewing Cryptocurrency

Several federal agencies will be tasked with conducting a broad review of cryptocurrencies, including studying the creation of a U.S. digital currency.

JPMorgan to Exclude Russian Debt From Bond Indexes

JPMorgan said it would exclude Russian sovereign and corporate debt from all of its widely tracked fixed-income indexes, as Wall Street further decoupled from Russia in the wake of economic sanctions tied to the invasion of Ukraine.

Australian Floods Spur Estimated $1.06 Billion in Insurance Claims

Australian insurers have received close to 100,000 claims amid catastrophic flooding across southeast Queensland and New South Wales, as more intense rainfall is forecast for Sydney.

