News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

ECB Prepares to Raise Rates in 2022 as Stagflation Threat Looms

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says Russia's war in Ukraine could drag on economic growth and push inflation higher.

AIA Rewarding Shareholders With Surprise Share Buyback Plan

AIA's plan to buy back shares valued around $10 billion is being welcomed by shareholders, providing support to shares that have been on a downward trend since February.

Digital Dollar Could Rile Banks, Crypto

Plans for a digitized government greenback will find skeptics among both banks and cryptocurrency firms, but geopolitics could now rule the debate.

Goldman Sachs to Pull Out of Russia

The bank will be the first major financial institution to suspend operations in the Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Western Union Suspends Operations in Russia, Belarus

The company also said its teams have been working to support Ukrainian customers for the past weeks, especially those who have been displaced.

Can Investors and Central Bankers Rule Out a Russia-Fueled Recession?

The global economy is better protected from commodity shocks than in the 1970s, but Europe is more vulnerable than traders and officials seem to admit.

BNY Mellon Names Robin Vince as New CEO

Bank of New York Mellon Vice Chairman Robin Vince, a Goldman Sachs veteran, has been tapped to succeed Todd Gibbons, who is retiring as chief executive Aug. 31.

Aravt Global Shutting Down as Hedge Funds Get Hit by Unraveling of 'Growth Trade'

The firm's hedge fund lost 8.5% last year and was down by double digits in 2022 through last month.

Anthem Plans to Change Name to Elevance Health

The move, which shareholders must approve, aims to signal the company's push beyond its core health-insurance business.

War in Ukraine Fans the Flames of Global Inflation

As it has historically, war is once again disrupting supply, boosting military spending, and threatening to sustain rising prices around the world.

