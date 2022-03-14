News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Hedge Funds' Commodity Bets Soar After Ukraine Invasion

Soroban Capital is one of the biggest winners, notching hundreds of millions of dollars in gains since February. And some commodities-focused funds have posted gains, too.

Crypto Aims to Boost Influence With Washington Hires

The cryptocurrency industry is hiring scores of former government officials, hoping to shape the policies that will govern the largely unregulated market.

Russian Credit Default Swaps Won't Necessarily Be Triggered by Debt Payments in Rubles

Derivatives worth $6 billion are tied to whether Russia defaults on its sovereign debt.

Abramovich U.S. Hedge Fund Investments Are Frozen

A number of U.S. hedge-fund firms that have investments from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich have been told to freeze his assets after he was sanctioned by the British government.

Berkshire Hathaway Nominates Wally Weitz to Board Vacancy

The founder of an investment firm based in Omaha, Neb., would fill a vacancy resulting from the resignation of longtime Berkshire director Tom Murphy.

Deutsche Bank Violates Settlement, Agrees to Extend Outside Monitor

Justice Department prosecutors found the bank violated a criminal settlement by not disclosing a misconduct complaint in its asset manager's sustainable-investing business, the bank said.

Citigroup Executive Leaves to Launch Fintech Fund

Dan Keegan is leaving Citigroup to start an investment fund focused on financial-technology companies.

Congress Passes Legislation on Libor Fix as Part of Spending Package

Congress late Thursday passed legislation to help companies and lenders switch certain financial contracts to a new reference rate away from the London interbank offered rate.

Kelso Has Raised Nearly $2 Billion So Far for Fund XI

Kelso has collected nearly $2 billion, almost two-thirds of the $3 billion it is seeking for its latest buyout fund and aims to close the fund in the second half of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

For U.S.-Listed Chinese Tech, One Minute to Midnight

The clock is ticking louder for Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. The big winner may ultimately be Hong Kong.

