News: Latest News
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/23/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Flattening Yield Curve Stirs Recession Debate

Yields have climbed more quickly on short-term Treasurys than on longer-term bonds, reflecting expectations for a rapid series of interest-rate rises by the Fed. 

 
AI Experts Warn of Potential Cyberwar Facing Banking Sector

U.S. authorities have flagged the U.S. financial system, a central pillar in the U.S. sanctions regime, as an attractive target, and officials and security experts have warned for weeks about the possibility of retaliatory cyberattacks from Russia. 

 
Iconiq Capital Targets $5.75 Billion for Its Seventh Growth Fund

The investment firm, which manages money for some of the most prominent people in Silicon Valley, has returned to the marketing trail with its latest growth fund. 

 
How Governments Can Avoid a Debt Crisis as Rates Rise

Low interest rates have made the staggering amounts of debt that the U.S. and other countries have issued in recent years easy to bear. So what will happen when interest rates go up? 

 
Demand Soars for CIOs for Hire

Companies under pressure to modernize technology in the middle of a frenzied talent market increasingly are looking to interim chief information officers to fill leadership gaps. 

 
Surveillance Risks Shape How Central Banks Test Digital Currencies

Dozens of governments are exploring whether digital currencies backed by central banks can bring benefits without the instability of cryptocurrency markets or new risk for financial systems. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
TowerBrook Seeks $800 Million to Extend TriMedx Ownership

The private-equity firm is raising a single-asset continuation fund to support the provider of clinical-asset-management systems, sources say. 

 
Powell Says Fed Will Consider More-Aggressive Interest-Rate Increases to Reduce Inflation

Bringing down inflation and avoiding a recession will be a "challenging task," the central bank leader said. 

 
SEC Floats Mandatory Disclosure of Climate-Change Risks, Emissions

A proposal would require public companies to provide estimates of direct and indirect greenhouse-gas emissions, including from suppliers and customers in some cases.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 0015ET

