News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Evans Sees 'Many' Rate Rises Ahead This Year

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president said he agrees with the central bank's collective view that monetary policy will need to move to a restrictive stance to get high levels of inflation under control.

Mortgage Rates Hit Fresh Three-Year High

Home buyers and owners are facing a rapid increase that threatens to cool down the red-hot housing market.

Car Buyers Shun Leases as Deals and Vehicles Dwindle

Fewer Americans are leasing new vehicles, a pullback that could crimp the supply of used vehicles and interested buyers in the coming years.

Russian Stock Market Rallies After Being Closed for a Month

Russia's stock market jumped in its first, limited trading session since the West unveiled punishing sanctions nearly a month ago.

Credit Suisse Warns of $500 Million Hit From Billionaire's Lawsuit

The bank has spent years fending off claims from Bidzina Ivanishvili, who sued it in Bermuda and Singapore for breach of trust, alleging he lost $800 million on forged trades made by his private banker.

China's Stock Market Weathers Heavy Foreign Outflows

The outflow this month, via the Stock Connect trading link, is on pace to be the second-largest monthly drawdown since the program began in 2014. It reflects a reassessment of geopolitical risk following the financial isolation of Russia.

Yield Curve Almost Flashes Recession, Maybe

Whisper it quietly, but maybe the yield curve isn't quite as useful as many think as a recession alert.

War in Ukraine Forces European Bulls to Unwind Bets

Investors yanked $23.4 billion from Western European stock funds in the three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine.

AIX Ventures Gathers Top AI Talent to Invest in Startups

The venture-capital firm has raised $50 million for its debut fund and assembled prominent artificial-intelligence researchers and entrepreneurs to back early-stage startups.

GHK Capital Partners Collects $410 Million for Debut Fund

The private-equity firm, launched in 2018 by former Goldman Sachs deal maker Gilbert Klemann, targets investments in North American midsize industrial companies.

