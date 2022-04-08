Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/08/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
As Bitcoin Market Expands, Demand for Regulatory Guidance Grows

Without clear regulatory standards, how crypto firms determine and manage their compliance risks and processes are a key business strategy, panelists said at the Bitcoin 2022 conference 

 
RBA Tells Banks to Maintain Lending Standard Ahead of Rate Increases

The Reserve Bank of Australia said household and business balance sheets have strengthened, but also warned banks not to relax lending standards given the prospect of higher interest rates in the near future. 

 
Crypto-Like Digital Dollar at Least Several Years Away, Yellen Says

The Treasury secretary said Biden administration efforts would consider the impact of a central-bank digital currency on monetary policy, national security and international trade, as well as its utility for consumers. 

 
Fed's Bullard Leans Strongly Toward Big Rate Rises, Says Economy Can Take It

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis president said the central bank is behind in its mission to get an 'exceptionally high' rate of inflation under control, and will likely have to raise rates fairly aggressively to get price pressures back under control. 

 
Foreign Banks' Indirect Exposure to Russia Could Rise, RBA Says

Foreign banks' direct exposures to Russia aren't substantial enough to have a significant impact on their capital ratios, but there are indirect risks, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia. 

 
UBS Hires Secondary Deal Maker Abhijit Mitra From Lazard

The Swiss investment bank is building up its secondaries and fund financing business in New York. 

 
Top New York Fed Lawyer to Leave Bank in June

Michael Held, 52, has resigned as the New York Fed's general counsel and head of its legal group, the bank said. He will stay on in an advisory role until he leaves the bank in June. 

 
Companies May Speed Up Refinancing Plans as Higher Rates Loom

Bankers say companies should lock in rates while they can as Fed minutes showed policy-setters weighing the possibility of 50 basis-point rises going forward. 

 
Why Russia Doesn't Want to Default-Even in a Time of War

The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reveals $4 Billion Stake in HP

The once tech-averse investor has built a stake of more than 11% in the computer-and-printer maker, marking another foray into computing after taking big positions in IBM and Apple in recent years.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.18% 172.14 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.7477 Delayed Quote.3.37%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.53% 519760 Delayed Quote.15.33%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.91% 39997.4 End-of-day quote.-4.84%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.66% 43461.4 End-of-day quote.-8.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.3064 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.79426 Delayed Quote.0.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.08584 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.013166 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 1.03% 225.5 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
LAZARD LTD -1.38% 33.67 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.68807 Delayed Quote.1.08%
UBS GROUP AG -1.27% 17.085 Delayed Quote.5.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.94% 79.24 Delayed Quote.9.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aUk military intelligence - russian forces have advanced further…
RE
12:26aEuropean, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ban
RE
12:26aEuropean, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ban
RE
12:25aOil prices drift lower, set for 3% weekly fall due to massive stocks release
RE
12:24aUk military intelligence says russian shelling of cities in…
RE
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back on -2-
DJ
12:24aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back on Late U.S. Rebound
DJ
12:23aUk military intelligence - many of forces will require replenish…
RE
12:23aUk military intelligence says russian shelling of cities in the…
RE
12:22aUk military intelligence says at least some of these russian for…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia laments 'tragedy' of troop deaths as Ukraine braces for major of..
3Exclusive-IDB may investigate chief over possible relationship with sta..
4Spirit Airlines to start talks with JetBlue on its $3.6-billion bid
5Oil prices drift lower, set for 3% weekly fall due to massive stocks re..

HOT NEWS