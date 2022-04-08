News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

As Bitcoin Market Expands, Demand for Regulatory Guidance Grows

Without clear regulatory standards, how crypto firms determine and manage their compliance risks and processes are a key business strategy, panelists said at the Bitcoin 2022 conference

RBA Tells Banks to Maintain Lending Standard Ahead of Rate Increases

The Reserve Bank of Australia said household and business balance sheets have strengthened, but also warned banks not to relax lending standards given the prospect of higher interest rates in the near future.

Crypto-Like Digital Dollar at Least Several Years Away, Yellen Says

The Treasury secretary said Biden administration efforts would consider the impact of a central-bank digital currency on monetary policy, national security and international trade, as well as its utility for consumers.

Fed's Bullard Leans Strongly Toward Big Rate Rises, Says Economy Can Take It

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis president said the central bank is behind in its mission to get an 'exceptionally high' rate of inflation under control, and will likely have to raise rates fairly aggressively to get price pressures back under control.

Foreign Banks' Indirect Exposure to Russia Could Rise, RBA Says

Foreign banks' direct exposures to Russia aren't substantial enough to have a significant impact on their capital ratios, but there are indirect risks, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

UBS Hires Secondary Deal Maker Abhijit Mitra From Lazard

The Swiss investment bank is building up its secondaries and fund financing business in New York.

Top New York Fed Lawyer to Leave Bank in June

Michael Held, 52, has resigned as the New York Fed's general counsel and head of its legal group, the bank said. He will stay on in an advisory role until he leaves the bank in June.

Companies May Speed Up Refinancing Plans as Higher Rates Loom

Bankers say companies should lock in rates while they can as Fed minutes showed policy-setters weighing the possibility of 50 basis-point rises going forward.

Why Russia Doesn't Want to Default-Even in a Time of War

The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reveals $4 Billion Stake in HP

The once tech-averse investor has built a stake of more than 11% in the computer-and-printer maker, marking another foray into computing after taking big positions in IBM and Apple in recent years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 0015ET