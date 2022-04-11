News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Citigroup Claws Its Way Back Into Saudi Arabia

After falling into disfavor with its post 9/11 exit, the third-biggest U.S. bank again finds favor in the kingdom as one of the foreign lenders helping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman modernize its oil-heavy economy.

Washington Debates Cryptocurrency Rules, With Sights Set on Stablecoins

Lawmakers are pushing for more regulatory clarity in a fast-growing industry, but policy makers remain at odds on how to go about it.

Warren Buffett's Protégé Is Building a Mini Berkshire

Like her mentor, Kanbrick co-founder Tracy Britt Cool says she looks for founder-run companies with solid performance and competitive "moats," but she doesn't share his hands-off-approach.

Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Convicted of Bribery, Money-Laundering in 1MDB Case

A New York jury finds Roger Ng guilty on charges connected to multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian government fund.

Peter Thiel Says Buffett, Dimon, Fink Are Enemies of Bitcoin

At the Bitcoin 2022 conference, Thiel said the men should be allocating investments to the cryptocurrency.

Interest-Rate Surge Starts to Ripple Through Economy, From Homes to Car Loans

The Fed's moves to chill inflation have driven up bond yields and many other borrowing costs linked to them. So far, credit-card rates are holding steady.

Foreigners Pull Record $15 Billion From Chinese Bonds

The retreat probably had several triggers, analysts say, including concerns about the geopolitical risks of investing in China and the market's diminishing yield advantage compared with U.S. bonds.

Visa Expects to Make Up Lost Russia Revenue Within a Year

The payments company has lost about 4% of its revenue by pulling out of Russia, but the impact is unlikely to be noticeable within a year thanks to global sales growth, its finance chief said.

Russia Cuts Interest Rate as Financial System Stabilizes

Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate following an unscheduled meeting of policy makers, a sign that efforts to stabilize the country's financial system are having an effect.

These Investment Products Look Safe. Investors Could Get Bitten.

Exchange-traded notes sound harmless, but most everyday investors need to beware

