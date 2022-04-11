Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/11/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Citigroup Claws Its Way Back Into Saudi Arabia

After falling into disfavor with its post 9/11 exit, the third-biggest U.S. bank again finds favor in the kingdom as one of the foreign lenders helping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman modernize its oil-heavy economy. 

 
Washington Debates Cryptocurrency Rules, With Sights Set on Stablecoins

Lawmakers are pushing for more regulatory clarity in a fast-growing industry, but policy makers remain at odds on how to go about it. 

 
Warren Buffett's Protégé Is Building a Mini Berkshire

Like her mentor, Kanbrick co-founder Tracy Britt Cool says she looks for founder-run companies with solid performance and competitive "moats," but she doesn't share his hands-off-approach. 

 
Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Convicted of Bribery, Money-Laundering in 1MDB Case

A New York jury finds Roger Ng guilty on charges connected to multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian government fund. 

 
Peter Thiel Says Buffett, Dimon, Fink Are Enemies of Bitcoin

At the Bitcoin 2022 conference, Thiel said the men should be allocating investments to the cryptocurrency. 

 
Interest-Rate Surge Starts to Ripple Through Economy, From Homes to Car Loans

The Fed's moves to chill inflation have driven up bond yields and many other borrowing costs linked to them. So far, credit-card rates are holding steady. 

 
Foreigners Pull Record $15 Billion From Chinese Bonds

The retreat probably had several triggers, analysts say, including concerns about the geopolitical risks of investing in China and the market's diminishing yield advantage compared with U.S. bonds. 

 
Visa Expects to Make Up Lost Russia Revenue Within a Year

The payments company has lost about 4% of its revenue by pulling out of Russia, but the impact is unlikely to be noticeable within a year thanks to global sales growth, its finance chief said. 

 
Russia Cuts Interest Rate as Financial System Stabilizes

Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate following an unscheduled meeting of policy makers, a sign that efforts to stabilize the country's financial system are having an effect. 

 
These Investment Products Look Safe. Investors Could Get Bitten.

Exchange-traded notes sound harmless, but most everyday investors need to beware


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower, -2-
DJ
01:00aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower, Bonds Extend Selloff
DJ
12:56aMyanmar army launches air strikes against rebels near Thai border
RE
12:45aShanghai's COVID infections rise as city looks to get moving again
RE
12:44aN.Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader
RE
12:44aChina's Zhihu starts Hong Kong dual primary listing
RE
12:42aTwitter's top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board
RE
12:37aN.Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aOverwhelming majority of Mexicans back president to stay in power
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runof..
2Shanghai residents question human cost of China's COVID quarantines
3Russia threatens legal action if forced into sovereign debt default
4Voestalpine in advanced talks to sell majority stake in Texas plant
5As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin

HOT NEWS