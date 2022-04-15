Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/15/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Wall Street's Deal-Making Boom Starts to Sputter Out

Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup all reported double-digit percentage declines in first-quarter profit. 

 
Fed's John Williams Says Half-Point Rate Rise Is Reasonable Option for May

New York Fed President John Williams said a large interest-rate increase is a good prospect at the central bank's early May meeting, as part of an effort to move short-term rates up aggressively to contend with high inflation. 

 
China's PBOC Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

China's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged, going against market expectations of a rate cut, to shore up the cooling economic growth amid the flare-up of Covid-19 outbreaks. 

 
ECB to Trail Fed in Tightening Monetary Policy

The European Central Bank hopes to rapidly roll back easy-money policies and contain rising prices without derailing the economic rebound, as the euro fell against the dollar. 

 
Morgan Stanley's Profit Falls 11% as Deals Slow

Morgan Stanley's profit fell 11% from a year ago, reflecting a decline in corporate deal making and a treacherous stretch for markets. 

 
Wells Fargo Quarterly Profit Falls 21%

The San Francisco-based bank said Thursday that it made $3.67 billion in the first quarter, down from $4.64 billion a year ago. 

 
The 'Hell or High Water Clause' Is Tormenting Small-Business Owners

Many entrepreneurs lease their equipment. Then, if hurt by the pandemic, they find they face years of payments-even if the gear they rented is faulty. 

 
As Regulators Scrutinize Private-Equity Performance Reporting, Researchers See Value in Alternative Metrics

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which is looking to tighten the rules on private-equity reporting, has also shown interest in metrics that compare fund performance with stock market indexes 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
JPMorgan's Dimon Says 'Powerful Forces' Threaten Strong Economy

While the bank CEO said the U.S. economy is growing, the company socked away funds to prepare for higher defaults in case of a recession, and its first-quarter profit fell 42%.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 0015ET

