News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/20/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Goldman CEO Is Paying Himself Like a Private-Equity Chief

David Solomon and his top deputies will get a slice of profits from the bank's private-investment funds. 

 
Bancorp Bank Taps New Compliance Chief

The provider of services to nonbank financial companies hired Randall Baugh, a former head of E*Trade bank compliance at Morgan Stanley. 

 
China Benchmark Lending Rates Remain Unchanged

China's central bank kept its benchmark loan rates unchanged as expected, after maintaining the interest rates of its key policy rates last week. 

 
Crypto Stocks Perform Worse Than Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase is off 40% so far this year as trading volume sinks. TeraWulf, Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain are down sharply as well. 

 
Are Buybacks Signaling a Stock Market Top?

The most legitimate criticism of stock buybacks, which now eclipse dividends in dollar terms, is that corporate executives are awful market timers. 

 
Travelers Profit Jumps

The property-casualty insurer reported first-quarter net income of $1.02 billion, up 39%. 

 
Better.com Cuts More Jobs in New Round of Layoffs

The online mortgage lender offered voluntary buyouts to some employees nearly two weeks ago. 

 
Crypto Exchange Platform Kraken Hires Its First Chief Marketing Officer

Kraken has named Gannett executive Mayur Gupta its first chief marketing officer as competition in the fast-growing category heats up. 

 
Unum Finance Chief Stresses Importance of Advocating for Digital Transformation

The insurer uses new reporting tools that do away with spreadsheets. 

 
Scor Faces Loss Following Ukraine Charge

Scor said it expects to report a first-quarter loss with its results impacted by a charge "in the high double-digit million euro range" for potential claims related to the Ukraine conflict.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"

