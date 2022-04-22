News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to Retire in Early 2023

The official has led the regional Fed bank since September 2007 and is the longest-tenured reserve bank president.

Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose for the seventh straight week to hit 5.11%.

Bank of Canada's Macklem Says Central Bank Needs to Normalize Policy Quickly

The Bank of Canada needs to raise its benchmark interest rate closer to its neutral level, which is between 2% and 3%, on an expedited basis before pausing to see how the economy responds, the policy maker said.

Melvin Capital Management to Restructure as Losses Mount

Melvin, which was burned badly in the meme-stock rally last year, plans to shrink to $5 billion from the $8.7 billion it managed at the end of March and is making a raft of changes in the terms of its agreements with investors.

Blackstone Earnings Fall to $1.22 Billion

Private-equity giant Blackstone's first-quarter earnings fell as the value of its investments climbed at a slower pace.

Fed's Powell Seals Expectations of Half-Point Rate Rise in May

Jerome Powell also indicated similar rate rises could follow, saying the central bank could move more quickly to raise interest rates than it has in the recent past as part of efforts to curb price pressures.

S&P Insurer-Rating Revamp Draws Criticism

The ratings firm wants to lower the creditworthiness of securities it doesn't rate. Critics say it's a grab for market share.

Plaid Co-Founder Takes Aim at Rickety Banking Tech

Even the flashiest fintechs have to rely on banks to do their financial grunt work. William and Annie Hockey think Column can be their bank of choice.

Tech Wage Inflation Puts Pressure on Companies

Many technology workers are commanding compensation increases of 20% or more, corporate tech chiefs say.

Barclays Sells Chunk of Absa Stake

Barclays confirmed it has sold 63 million ordinary shares of South Africa's Absa Group, equivalent to a roughly 7.4% stake, for $10.91 a share.

