Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/02/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

Warren Buffett's right-hand man says the 'unraveling' of the trading platform after last year's trading boom is a sign 'God is getting just.' 

 
Warren Buffett Says Markets Have Become a 'Gambling Parlor'

At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, the CEO shared his thoughts on the state of the markets, Berkshire's insurance business and recent investments. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway Profits Fall

Warren Buffett's company says its first-quarter earnings declined as turbulence across financial markets weighed on its giant stock portfolio. 

 
Robinhood's Way Out of the Woods

Seemingly boring things such as stock lending may be some of the company's most exciting opportunities to turn around its stock in the short-term. 

 
Russia Cuts Interest Rate as Economy Reels

Russia's central bank delivered a second cut in its key interest rate this month in an effort to support an economy battered by the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions. 

 
How Prudential's Big Tech Bet Went Sour

The insurer has written down the $2.3 billion deal by about half and faces regulatory scrutiny. 

 
Making Your Cash Work Harder

It's possible to squeeze a higher return from even your safest assets. Here's how to do it. 

 
Warren Buffett Is Still Setting Berkshire's Direction. For How Much Longer?

The Oracle of Omaha, at 91, sits atop a conglomerate that is outperforming the S&P 500 and earning record profits. Yet some shareholders want him to cede more control. 

 
OrbiMed Seeks $4.75 Billion for Fresh Slate of Healthcare-Focused Funds

The firm is pitching a new flagship fund as well as vehicles targeting royalties and Asia deals. 

 
NatWest Profit Tops Hopes, Confident on Full Year

UPDATED: NatWest posted a surprise jump in first-quarter pretax operating profit to GBP1.3 billion, helped by higher interest rates, and said its outlook was unchanged with total income seen comfortably above GBP11 billion.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10aJapan April consumer confidence improves for first time in six months - government
RE
01:07aIndia's factory activity quickens in April amid high inflation
RE
01:05aU.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises
RE
12:54aSetback for Shanghai's COVID battle; Beijing focus on mass testing
RE
12:46aRUSSIA SWERVES TO AVOID DEFAULT : what is next?
RE
12:32aSetback for Shanghai's COVID battle; Beijing focus on mass testing
RE
12:31aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : US Tech Rout, China Growth -2-
DJ
12:31aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : US Tech Rout, China Growth Fears to Pull Europe Lower
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndian shares track weakness in Asian peers, Fed meet in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace as lockdowns bit..
2Oil falls on China growth concerns even as EU weighs Russia import ban
3China COVID hard line eats into everything from Teslas to tacos
4Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
5Airbus : Qantas confirms future Airbus fleet

HOT NEWS