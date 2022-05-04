Log in
News: Latest News
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/04/2022 | 12:16am EDT
AIG Boosts Profit as Catastrophe Losses Narrow

Prudential swings to a loss in part as a result of rising interest rates 

 
ANZ 1H Profit Rises 20%, Dividend Beats Expectations

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. reported a 20% rise in interim profit as the lender increased its home loan processing times in Australia, grew its New Zealand mortgage business, and kept an eye on costs. 

 
Morgan Stanley's Frankfurt Offices Searched Over Tax Case

The bank's offices were searched in connection with a yearslong tax-fraud probe that has embroiled several financial companies across Europe. 

 
How to Invest When Both the Stock Market and Bonds Are Falling

The best protection from this volatility is to have a long-term financial plan and stick with it, advisers say. 

 
Stocks, Bonds Fall in Lockstep at Pace Unseen in Decades

Bonds have long been advertised as offering strong returns and hedging against the expected swings in stocks. That hedge has evaporated this year. 

 
KKR Leans on Infrastructure, Real Estate to Combat Inflation and Volatility

The firm beat estimates for distributable earnings even as it swung to a net loss in the first quarter. 

 
Mass PRIM Expects Private-Equity Returns to Drop in 2022

Volatility in the public markets is beginning to affect private-equity returns and valuations, according to Michael McGirr, director of private equity at the Massachusetts state pension manager. 

 
Cards Are Still Worth Playing

With further growth possible for spending, shares of companies that facilitate card usage are reasonably priced. 

 
NFT Sales Are Flatlining

The sale of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, fell to a daily average of about 19,000 this week, a 92% decline from a peak of about 225,000 in September, according to the data website NonFungible. 

 
Fed's Message on Rate Path, Destination Will Be Scrutinized

Investors are watching Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on how high the central bank will raise rates beyond this year.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 0015ET

