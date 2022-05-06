News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bond Slide Intensifies, Rattling Other Markets

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury settled at 3.066%, its highest close since November 2018.

Macquarie Group's Annual Profit Up 56%

Macquarie Group reported a 56% rise in annual profit, driven partly by a strong result in its markets-facing businesses that include Macquarie Capital.

Block stock gains after Cash App posts 'standout' results in Q1

Block Inc. fell short of headline revenue and earnings expectations for its latest quarter, but shares of the payment-technology company formerly known as Square rose in after-hours trading Thursday after the company gave upbeat signals about its Cash App business.

Bitcoin Slides Below $37,000 as Investors Unwind Risky Bets

Cryptocurrencies have traded more in line with other risk assets, like growth and tech stocks.

Pound Slides After Bank of England Signals Caution as It Raises Rates

The central bank raised its key rate for the fourth time in as many meetings, but signaled that it is likely to move cautiously in coming months as worries grow over a slide into recession, triggering a selloff in the pound.

Apollo Swings to a Loss Even as PE Portfolio Outperforms S&P 500

The private-equity company cited unrealized losses on reinsurance assets in its retirement-services business as a result of rising interest rates for the first-quarter loss.

Blue Owl Plans a Sixth Dyal Fund to Back Asset Managers

Blue Owl Capital plans to launch a new to back asset management firms next year as it nears full deployment of its fifth vehicle in the strategy, which has collected $7.2 billion so far, according to co-president Michael Rees.

India's Central Bank Calls Time on Stock Market's Bull Run

The Reserve Bank of India's surprise interest-rate increase means that the bull market in Indian stocks is probably over, at least for now.

Breaking Up HSBC Wouldn't Solve Its Political Woes

Two different HSBCs-each with different, clearly defined constituencies-might find life easier in some ways. But a split wouldn't defuse the biggest political land mines.

Search for Yield Pushes Investors Into Dividend-Paying Stocks

Shares offering dividends are racing past the S&P 500 and growth stocks in 2022.

