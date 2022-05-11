Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/11/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Yellen Renews Call for Stablecoin Regulation After TerraUSD Stumble

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed hope that Congress will pass legislation this year to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins. 

 
'Buy the Dip' Believers Are Tested by Market's Downward Slide

Small investors continue to pour money into stocks despite the grimmest outlook in years for interest rates and a possible recession, holding fast to the belief that discounted shares will eventually rise; 'When the market zigs, I zag.' 

 
Coinbase Stock Keeps Sliding

Shares of the largest U.S. crypto exchange, which reported quarterly results late Tuesday, are off sharply from their November high as the company's users declined from the previous quarter. 

 
Fed's Williams Says Lowering Inflation Is Central Bank's Main Mission

The New York Fed president said he is "confident we have the right tools to achieve our goals." 

 
Lisa Cook Wins Senate Confirmation to Federal Reserve

The economist and professor of international relations at Michigan State becomes the first Black woman to serve on the central bank's board. 

 
The Mortgage Refi Boom Is Running Out

Rising interest rates dealt a blow to mortgage originations in the first quarter, with issuance down 25% from a year earlier. 

 
TPG Sees Buying Opportunities in Declining Market Values

The private-equity firm, which went public in January, beat estimates as distributable earnings more than tripled. 

 
Bain Capital Mulls Single-Asset Secondary Deal for Imperial Dade

The private-equity firm agreed to sell a stake in the portfolio company to Advent International earlier this month. 

 
Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Stabilize After Multiday Selloff

Major cryptocurrencies showed tepid signs of stability following a five-day rout. 

 
SoFi Stock Tumbles as Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

The fintech company's earnings weren't supposed to arrive until after the close.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 0015ET

