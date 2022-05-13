News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Hong Kong Spends Another $365 Million to Defend Currency Peg

Hong Kong's de facto central bank said it sold another US$365 million to buy Hong Kong dollars during New York hours Thursday, the third time it has acted this week to defend the city's longstanding dollar peg.

Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Fall Below $26,000

Bitcoin traded in a wide range and the world's largest stablecoin, tether, briefly edged down from its $1 peg, adding to fears of more turbulence in the cryptocurrency market.

Brookfield Maps Out Planned Spinoff of $80 Billion Asset Manager

Publicly traded Brookfield Asset Management plans to set up its asset management business as a separate enterprise and distribute a 25% interest worth an estimated $20 billion to shareholders later this year.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Buys 7.6% Stake in Robinhood

Shares in Robinhood rose as much as 42% in after-hours trading.

Carlyle's Ruulke Bagijn Says Market Volatility Creates Secondary Opportunities

Managers of investment firm Carlyle Group Inc.'s Global Investment Solutions segment, which deploys around $6 billion annually on behalf of investors, expect recent market volatility to spur an increase in secondary deal flow.

The Fed Is Driving the Economy Without Knowing Its Speed Limit

Changes driven by the pandemic may mean the economy can grow faster without overheating than before, but the evidence is still thin.

FTX US Hires Fidelity Executive as Crypto Exchange Seeks New York Approval

FTX US has appointed former Fidelity Investments Inc. executive Marissa MacDonald as chief compliance officer for a to-be-formed New York unit, a move coming as the cryptocurrency exchange seeks approval to operate in the state.

Currencies Drop to Multiyear Lows Across Asia as Investors Rush to the Dollar

The surging greenback partly reflects the increasing draw of U.S. assets such as Treasurys, whose yields have climbed this year, but also signals wariness among investors about risk.

Inflation Is Headed Lower-but Maybe Not Low Enough

While supply disruptions are subsiding, without slower demand, inflation will still be too high for the Fed's comfort to stop raising interest rates.

China's Economic Slowdown Is Rippling All Around the World

For decades, the world has depended on China as a massive factory floor and market. Now, as the country's economic growth crumbles, the pain is spreading globally.

