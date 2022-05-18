News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Evans: Inflation Is Much Too High and Fed Must Act

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said aggressive central bank rate rises are needed to get inflation back under control.

Allianz Subsidiary Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Investors

One of Allianz's U.S. investing divisions agreed to pay more than $6 billion in penalties and restitution for a scheme to defraud private-fund investors, the Justice Department said.

JPMorgan Shareholders Reject Jamie Dimon's $50 Million Bonus

Only 31% of shareholders voted in favor of the bank's compensation plan, but the vote isn't binding.

Goldman Opens Up Its Vacation Rules for Senior Managers

One of Wall Street's best-known and most hard-charging banks is offering some employees an uncapped amount of vacation days.

Coinbase to Slow Hiring Spree as Users Drop Off

The crypto exchange's stock price has fallen 74% so far this year.

Economy Headed for Downturn, Wells Fargo CEO Says

"It's going to be hard to avoid some kind of recession," CEO Charlie Scharf said at the WSJ's Future of Everything Festival.

Fed's Bullard Says Markets Have Priced in Central Bank Tightening

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis president says U.S. economic outlook looks solid.

KKR's Envision in Talks for More Lenders to Join Restructuring Push

The physician-staffing business is discussing a new debt exchange with lenders that were left out of a disputed financing deal last month, people familiar with the matter say.

Even the Foreign-Exchange Market Is Getting Kind of Crazy

Volatility in currencies has jumped as inflation roils trading.

CaixaBank Sets Out 2022-24 Strategic Plan

CaixaBank said it expects to lift profitability, or return on tangible equity, to above 12% by 2024, along with an increase in shareholders' returns through a rise in core revenue and cost savings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 0015ET