News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

KKR Closes New $1.1 Billion Asia Credit Fund

KKR said it has closed a new credit fund focused on the Asia market, as the New York-listed investment firm continues to grow in the region, where economic growth has proved particularly resilient since the pandemic started.

Intuit Shares Gain as Earnings and Outlook Top Street Estimates

The tax and accounting software company's strong results come amid economic pressures that are weighing on the company's many small business customers.

What Happened to TerraUSD's Bitcoin Reserves

The stablecoin had $3 billion worth of cryptocurrencies to help hold its $1 value.

Treasury to Block U.S. Investors From Receiving Russian Debt Payments

The move to cut off Russia's ability to make payments on its dollar-denominated sovereign debt will likely put it on a path towards defaulting on its foreign debts this summer.

Visa CEO says retail sector remains healthy thanks to big spenders: 'We're just not seeing these negative impacts'

Visa says it's seeing healthy spending trends, buoyed by pent-up demand for activities outside the home and resurgent activity by affluent cardholders.

Emerging-Markets Currencies Stay Strong Despite Dollar's Rise

The Brazilian real, Chilean peso and others are benefiting from higher commodity prices and trade disruptions.

Market Reversal Boosts Big Dividend Stocks

Investors are rushing to companies promising regular payouts to shareholders, a sign of Wall Street's hunger for cash in hand as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and major stock indexes struggle.

New York Fed Flags Scenarios Where Central Bank Could See Losses

The Federal Reserve could reach a point where it no longer has profits to hand over to the U.S. Treasury, should the central bank raise interest rates beyond what markets expected as of this spring, the New York Fed said in a report.

U.K. Regulator Fines KPMG Over Shortfalls in Rolls-Royce Audit

The Financial Reporting Council said it imposed sanctions of GBP3.4 million-equivalent to $4.2 million-against the professional-services firm and GBP112,500 against audit partner Anthony Sykes.

TA Associates Plots Quick Return to Fundraising Circuit for New Flagship Fund

The firm wrapped up its predecessor flagship fund with $12.5 billion last June.

