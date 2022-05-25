Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/25/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
KKR Closes New $1.1 Billion Asia Credit Fund

KKR said it has closed a new credit fund focused on the Asia market, as the New York-listed investment firm continues to grow in the region, where economic growth has proved particularly resilient since the pandemic started. 

 
Intuit Shares Gain as Earnings and Outlook Top Street Estimates

The tax and accounting software company's strong results come amid economic pressures that are weighing on the company's many small business customers. 

 
What Happened to TerraUSD's Bitcoin Reserves

The stablecoin had $3 billion worth of cryptocurrencies to help hold its $1 value. 

 
Treasury to Block U.S. Investors From Receiving Russian Debt Payments

The move to cut off Russia's ability to make payments on its dollar-denominated sovereign debt will likely put it on a path towards defaulting on its foreign debts this summer. 

 
Visa CEO says retail sector remains healthy thanks to big spenders: 'We're just not seeing these negative impacts'

Visa says it's seeing healthy spending trends, buoyed by pent-up demand for activities outside the home and resurgent activity by affluent cardholders. 

 
Emerging-Markets Currencies Stay Strong Despite Dollar's Rise

The Brazilian real, Chilean peso and others are benefiting from higher commodity prices and trade disruptions. 

 
Market Reversal Boosts Big Dividend Stocks

Investors are rushing to companies promising regular payouts to shareholders, a sign of Wall Street's hunger for cash in hand as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and major stock indexes struggle. 

 
New York Fed Flags Scenarios Where Central Bank Could See Losses

The Federal Reserve could reach a point where it no longer has profits to hand over to the U.S. Treasury, should the central bank raise interest rates beyond what markets expected as of this spring, the New York Fed said in a report. 

 
U.K. Regulator Fines KPMG Over Shortfalls in Rolls-Royce Audit

The Financial Reporting Council said it imposed sanctions of GBP3.4 million-equivalent to $4.2 million-against the professional-services firm and GBP112,500 against audit partner Anthony Sykes. 

 
TA Associates Plots Quick Return to Fundraising Circuit for New Flagship Fund

The firm wrapped up its predecessor flagship fund with $12.5 billion last June.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aNew Zealand dlr jumps as RBNZ hikes, warns much more to come
RE
12:34aTrump rebuked in Georgia as Republicans reject his hand-picked midterm challengers
RE
12:34aIndonesia raises $3.25 billion in its biggest global sukuk sale
RE
12:32aMIDTERMS : Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
RE
12:26aU.S. corn extends losses on planting progress; soybeans up on export demand
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as Volatility Continues
DJ
12:23aSri Lanka PM will retain finance minister portfolio -sources
RE
12:18aBrazil stock market optimism tempered as fears grow over October vote
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend
2Russia seeks to put stranglehold on twin Ukrainian cities
3JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg
4Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Update - Notification of buy-back - CB..
5Japan to ensure swift recovery from pandemic with relief steps -finance..

HOT NEWS