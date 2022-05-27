News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Official Says Digital Dollar Could Coexist With Stablecoins
Lael Brainard testified before a House committee on the benefits and risks of a central bank digital currency.
Accounting Firm EY Considers Split of Audit, Advisory Businesses
Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young is considering a split of its audit and advisory businesses, amid regulatory scrutiny of potential conflicts of interest in the profession, according to people familiar with the matter.
Audax Poaches DWS Executives for Secondary Strategy
Audax Group has hired two DWS Group executives to help build out a new strategy to invest in secondhand stakes of private-equity assets, according to people familiar with the matter.
Davos Elite Can't Agree About the Economy and Neither Can Markets
The S&P 500 is almost in a bear market. Yet there is no agreement on whether recession is on the way.
Bank of Korea Raises Benchmark Rate, Signals More Tightening
South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Thursday, its fifth rate increase since August 2021.
SEC Proposes More Disclosure Requirements for ESG Funds
The agency votes to float plans to give investors more information on environmental, social and corporate-governance vehicles.
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk
The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services
Fed Minutes Show Urgency for Raising Rates to Tame High Inflation
U.S. central bankers at this month's meeting were in agreement on need for further half-point increases in June and July.
Lawmakers Scrutinize Credit-Reporting Companies
Lawmakers are probing how Equifax, Experian and TransUnion dealt with consumer complaints about errors on their credit reports during the pandemic.
Cryptocurrency Companies to Remain in U.S. Law Enforcement Crosshairs
Officials with the U.S. Justice Department and Commodity Futures Trading Commission say they will continue to home in on crypto.
