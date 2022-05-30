Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/30/2022 | 12:16am EDT
EY Split-Up Plan Exposes Accounting-Firm Rift

Rivals of Ernst & Young say they are not going along with its idea to divide auditing and consulting businesses. 

 
Fed Official Says Digital Dollar Could Coexist With Stablecoins

Lael Brainard testified before a House committee on the benefits and risks of a central bank digital currency. 

 
Ruble's Rally Stumbles After Interest-Rate Cut

The Russian currency ranked as the best performing major currency this year, but it slipped after latest central bank intervention. 

 
AME Church Accuses Former Official of Fraud, Embezzlement

A lawsuit says retirement assets were inflated and millions went to unauthorized investments. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
EY Considers Split of Audit, Advisory Businesses

Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young is considering a split of its audit and advisory businesses, amid regulatory scrutiny of potential conflicts of interest in the profession, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Audax Poaches DWS Executives for Secondary Strategy

Audax Group has hired two DWS Group executives to help build out a new strategy to invest in secondhand stakes of private-equity assets, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Davos Elite Can't Agree About the Economy and Neither Can Markets

The S&P 500 is almost in a bear market. Yet there is no agreement on whether recession is on the way. 

 
Bank of Korea Raises Benchmark Rate, Signals More Tightening

South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Thursday, its fifth rate increase since August 2021. 

 
SEC Proposes More Disclosure Requirements for ESG Funds

The agency votes to float plans to give investors more information on environmental, social and corporate-governance vehicles.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 0015ET

