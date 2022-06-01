News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

BOJ Deputy Gov Calls for Fiscal Support to Ease Burden of Energy Inflation

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masazumi Wakatabe said both monetary easing and fiscal expansion would be needed to tackle higher commodity prices and Japan's low inflation at the same time.

Wells Fargo Told by Senator to Fix Its Risk-Management Practices

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charles Scharf needs a plan to improve the bank's internal controls.

Exclusive: Fed's Bostic says idea of September pause is not tied to any looming market rescue

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, in an exclusive interview with MarketWatch, said his suggestion that the central bank take a September "pause" in its push to raise interest rates should not be construed in any way as a "Fed put," or belief that the central bank would come to the rescue of markets.

U.K. Government Looks to Limit Dominance of Big Four Audit Firms

The changes will give audit oversight authority to a new regulator.

Investors Dip Back Into Municipal Bonds

Exchange-traded funds see record inflows as muni prices rebound after falling fairly steadily all year.

StraightPath Poised to Settle SEC Fraud Charges

StraightPath and its founders face civil fraud charges over the handling of $410 million raised from at least 2,200 investors from across the U.S. and 13 other countries

Fidelity's Crypto-Focused Business Plans Tech Hiring Spree

Fidelity Digital Assets aims to add 110 technology workers by year-end as it branches out to digital currencies beyond bitcoin.

Stocks Were Lifted by Less-Bad News. Now We Need Actual Good News.

Economic data is weakening, sanctions are tightening on Russia, China's still crushing supply chains in its effort to stamp out Covid, but U.S. stocks have just put in their best week in more than two years.

Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims

The searches by German authorities were conducted in relation to allegations of greenwashing at the German lender's asset-management arm.

Bank of Canada Expected to Deliver Another Half-Percentage Point Rate Rise

Overnight rate is predicted by economists to rise to 1.5% from 1.0%

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 0015ET