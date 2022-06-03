Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/03/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Fed's Brainard Says Too Soon to Say If Rate-Rise Pace Can Slow

The central bank's No. 2 official wants to see a deceleration in monthly inflation readings before deciding on a policy path later this year. 

 
Gemini Crypto Exchange Operator Sued on Role in Bitcoin Futures Product

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission accused Gemini of misleading regulators about how a pricing auction worked. 

 
New York Attorney General Warns of Risks in Crypto Investment

New York's attorney general said the cryptocurrency market contains myriad risks for investors, from wild price swings to potential losses from hacks or fraud. 

 
Banks Now Have $2 Trillion Worry

Continuing flows of cash into the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility may portend more-intense deposit competition. 

 
Tiger Global's Hedge Fund Lost 52% for the Year Through May

The losses have prompted the firm to cut its management fee by 0.5% through December 2023 in both its hedge fund and long-only fund. 

 
Bank of Canada's Beaudry: Policy Rate Might Be Headed Toward 3% or Above

The rapid acceleration in prices has increased the likelihood the Bank of Canada may need to double its policy interest rate, from its current 1.5% level to 3% or higher, to drive inflation toward its 2% target, a senior central bank official said Thursday. 

 
Coinbase extends hiring freeze, rescinds some accepted job offers

The company said incoming hires will be notified of the rescinded job offers by email, and indicated they would be paid a severance. 

 
Ex-Platinum Equity Deal Makers Prep Their Debut Fund

Todd Golditch and Luke Myers launched Truelink Capital earlier this year. 

 
401(k) Provider Sues Labor Department Over Handling of Crypto in Retirement Plans

ForUsAll is seeking to invalidate recent agency guidance that says companies that offer cryptocurrencies in retirement plans should expect to be investigated. 

 
Fed's Logan Says Digital Money Could Affect Central Bank Operations

The central bank staffer says digital money could increase volatility for monetary management.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23aStocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues
RE
01:07aIndia May services growth at 11-year high, input inflation at record
RE
12:41aOil prices sit tight as OPEC+ plan disappoints
RE
12:39aAustralian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' directive
RE
12:39aPapua New Guinea leader warns Opposition not to 'play politics' with China visit
RE
12:32aWorld Bank to spend $130 million on infrastructure in Solomon Islands
RE
12:29aU.S. national spelling bee champ is Harini Logan of Texas in historic win
RE
12:28aIndian shares touch four-week high, set for third weekly gain
RE
12:22aUAE non-oil private sector grows strongly despite inflationary pressure - PMI
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stone accelerates growth, recovering profitability, and reports record ..
2Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit
3Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
4Stocks rise as investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed cues
5RedFlow : Application for quotation of securities - RFX

HOT NEWS