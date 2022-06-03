News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Brainard Says Too Soon to Say If Rate-Rise Pace Can Slow

The central bank's No. 2 official wants to see a deceleration in monthly inflation readings before deciding on a policy path later this year.

Gemini Crypto Exchange Operator Sued on Role in Bitcoin Futures Product

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission accused Gemini of misleading regulators about how a pricing auction worked.

New York Attorney General Warns of Risks in Crypto Investment

New York's attorney general said the cryptocurrency market contains myriad risks for investors, from wild price swings to potential losses from hacks or fraud.

Banks Now Have $2 Trillion Worry

Continuing flows of cash into the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility may portend more-intense deposit competition.

Tiger Global's Hedge Fund Lost 52% for the Year Through May

The losses have prompted the firm to cut its management fee by 0.5% through December 2023 in both its hedge fund and long-only fund.

Bank of Canada's Beaudry: Policy Rate Might Be Headed Toward 3% or Above

The rapid acceleration in prices has increased the likelihood the Bank of Canada may need to double its policy interest rate, from its current 1.5% level to 3% or higher, to drive inflation toward its 2% target, a senior central bank official said Thursday.

Coinbase extends hiring freeze, rescinds some accepted job offers

The company said incoming hires will be notified of the rescinded job offers by email, and indicated they would be paid a severance.

Ex-Platinum Equity Deal Makers Prep Their Debut Fund

Todd Golditch and Luke Myers launched Truelink Capital earlier this year.

401(k) Provider Sues Labor Department Over Handling of Crypto in Retirement Plans

ForUsAll is seeking to invalidate recent agency guidance that says companies that offer cryptocurrencies in retirement plans should expect to be investigated.

Fed's Logan Says Digital Money Could Affect Central Bank Operations

The central bank staffer says digital money could increase volatility for monetary management.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 0015ET