News: Latest News
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/08/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Blackstone, Other Large Private-Equity Firms Turn Attention to Vast Retail Market

Some of the biggest firms have created a host of new products aimed at people with $1 million to $5 million in investible assets. 

 
The U.S. Dollar Is Looking a Bit Stretched

Microsoft's warning highlighted the downsides of a mighty greenback, but the currency's strength looks set to wane. 

 
SEC's Trading Shake-Up Expected to Face Opposition

The agency's expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt pushback from the brokerages and market-making firms that handle small investors' orders. 

 
Treasury Moves to Block U.S. Investors From Buying Russian Debt

The U.S. Treasury moved to block U.S. investors from making purchases of Russian debt in secondary markets, an apparent expansion from existing policy that only prohibited purchases of newly issued Russian government debt and some Russian corporate debts. 

 
Deutsche Bank Moves Hundreds of Employees From Russia

The German lender offered the roughly 1,500 staff that were in Russia the chance to move to Berlin with their families. 

 
Yellen, World Bank Expect Elevated Inflation to Persist

Global growth is expected to slow as prices rise, increasing the risk of 'stagflation,' the bank's president said, and the Treasury secretary sees a prolonged period of elevated prices. 

 
U.K. Regulator Fines PwC Over Audits of Two Construction Companies

The Financial Reporting Council fined PricewaterhouseCoopers after the U.K. audit and accounting regulator found issues with the firm's audits of two construction groups. 

 
India Shows the Challenge in Firming Up SoftBank

SoftBank's committed capital in India via its Vision Funds shows how difficult it would be to shore up the Japanese investor's performance amid a technology bear market. 

 
Senators Propose Cryptocurrency Bill

The regulatory framework would spare much of the crypto market from Securities and Exchange Commission oversight and create favorable tax treatment. 

 
Companies Keep Libor on the Books Despite Push to New Benchmark

Companies are hanging onto the London interbank offered rate for existing loans and derivatives despite a push from regulators to abandon the troubled interest-rate benchmark, whose demise is about a year away.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aS.Korea, U.S., Japan lambaste N.Korea missile tests, urge return to talks
RE
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain on U.S. -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain on U.S. Rebound, China Hopes
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aSan Francisco district attorney recalled amid crime concerns
RE
12:07aIndian shares struggle for direction ahead of RBI rate decision
RE
12:04aSan Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin recalled
RE
06/07Carrefour Brasil to elect new board members, sets governance norms
RE
06/07Sri Lanka requests IMF to quickly finalise staff-level agreement
RE
06/07CHINA WILL ADOPT TARGETED MEASURES TO HELP FOREIGN TRADE FIRMS : vice commerce minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

