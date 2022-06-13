News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Inflation Pickup Complicates Fed Outlook Beyond June Meeting

Stronger price pressures are likely to lead officials to support plans to raise rates more aggressively this year, but tactics could be up for debate.

SEC Is Investigating Goldman Sachs Over ESG Funds

The agency's civil investigation is focused on Goldman's mutual-funds business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Coinbase CEO Blasts Employee Petition Against Executives

An online petition, purportedly from employees, complained about the crypto exchange's performance and sought the removal of senior executives.

Russia Cuts Key Interest Rate to Pre-Invasion Level

The central bank said inflation has started to fall back from a post-invasion surge sooner than it had expected, thanks in large part to the ruble's rebound.

Bank of England Highlights Shortcomings at HSBC, Lloyds, Standard Chartered

The central bank found issues that could make orderly failures more difficult in a crisis, but also said banks are no longer too big to fail.

Finance Teams Gear Up for Potential New SEC Climate Disclosure Rules

CFOs have been recruiting ESG specialists and testing new technology as they prepare for potential rules from U.S. securities regulators on climate-risk and emissions disclosures.

U.S. companies are still making billions of dollars of adjustments to make earnings look better, study finds

U.S. companies continued to adjust their net income numbers in 2021 to exclude billions of dollars worth of items, according to a new report from financial data provider Calcbench.

Got Losses on Stocks, Bonds or Crypto? There's a Silver Lining at Tax Time

It's been a brutal year for markets. The good news: Selling your losers can pay off at tax time. Here's what to know about tax-loss harvesting.

Crypto Firms Cut Back on Hiring During Slump

The Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates is contributing to a selloff and putting pressure on fees.

Chinese Banks Extended More Loans Than Expected in May

Chinese banks extended more loans than expected in May amid Beijing's calls to step up support for the cooling economy.

