News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/29/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Ernst & Young Fined $100 Million in Ethics Exam-Cheating Probe

Ernst & Young agreed to pay a record $100 million fine and to admit that some of its auditors cheated on required ethics exams in recent years. 

 
SEC Includes Novel Probe Into Lawyers' Actions in EY Settlement

The regulator says the auditing company has to pay for an outside probe that seeks to get behind the curtain protecting lawyers' advice. 

 
Fed's Williams Sees Another Large Rate Rise in July as Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he's not expecting a recession but acknowledged that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the outlook. 

 
Credit Suisse Looks to Channel Goldman Sachs

Two hires from the Wall Street bank brought a new tone to the Swiss company's investor day, but shareholders seem to be waiting for concrete results. 

 
Default Won't Trigger a Long Winter for Russia

Failing to pay your debts can stop you getting a loan again. Except if you are a country-even Russia. 

 
ECB Signals Gradual Rate Hikes Despite Stubborn Inflation

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the bank would raise interest rates gradually over the coming months, deviating from a global push toward faster rate hikes as inflation broadens and intensifies around the world. 

 
Stock-Exchange Startup Gets Investment From Walton Family Member

Silicon Valley firm pushing sustainable investing gets a check from James Walton, the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton. 

 
Private Investors Betting on Clean Energy Despite Market Selloff

Green-tech companies have been hammered, but private investors are still pouring in cash. The latest deal is a $750 million investment into a fast-growing renewable energy provider by several funds including TPG. 

 
Strong U.S. Dollar Hurts South Africa, Brazil's Currencies

The dollar has surged, pushed higher by investors searching for protection against disappointing stocks and bonds. But it is weighing on emerging-markets currencies and spurring inflation fears. 

 
Municipal Bonds Increasingly Held by Funds

The share of outstanding municipal bonds held by U.S. households fell to 40% in the first three months of the year from 46% in 2020, aggravating volatility in munis this year.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 0015ET

