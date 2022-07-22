Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/22/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Inflation Hits Big Insurers' Profits

Travelers posted a 41% decline in second-quarter net income, as inflation has continued to push up costs, including to fix vehicles and pay for medical care of injured people. 

 
Staff at HSBC's China Securities Arm Set Up Communist Unit

Under President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party is seeking more sway over private companies, including foreign ones. 

 
IAG's Full-Year Margin Misses Guidance as Natural Peril Costs Soar

Insurance Australia Group's annual insurance profit margin fell to 7.4% from 13.5% in the prior fiscal year and below the company's 10%-12% guidance range amid outsized natural peril costs after rain inundated the country's east. 

 
Discover Shares Fall After Disclosing Student-Lending Probe

Discover Financial Services said the company is suspending share buybacks during an internal investigation into its student-loan servicing practices. 

 
Seven Crypto Companies That Laid Off Employees This Summer

Once-highflying businesses such as Coinbase are cutting hundreds of jobs after expanding too quickly during the bull market. 

 
Crypto Exchange Blockchain.com Is Laying Off 25% of Staff

Other cryptocurrency companies have cut workers following turbulence in the digital-assets sector. 

 
Blackstone Posts Loss as Market Turmoil Hits Private-Equity Portfolio

The private-equity firm's cash that could be handed back to shareholders nearly doubled from a year earlier. 

 
ECB Lifts Rates by Half a Point in First Hike Since 2011

The European Central Bank announced a larger-than-expected rate increase and unveiled a plan to buy the debt of Europe's most vulnerable economies, taking bold action to protect the currency union. 

 
Crypto Trading Platform Coinbase Blasts SEC Enforcement Efforts

Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto trading platform, criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission for its approach to policing digital assets. 

 
Hidden Benefits of Corporate Finance Come Under Spotlight

Supply-chain finance programs are often presented as a win-win for companies, but suppliers might not know who directly profits.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.08% 0.67774 Delayed Quote.5.87%
BLACKSTONE INC. -3.18% 97.88 Delayed Quote.-21.86%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.03% 1.17417 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.24% 0.761487 Delayed Quote.9.47%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -1.71% 73.98 Delayed Quote.-70.69%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES -8.93% 100 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.34% 0.012283 Delayed Quote.4.14%
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED -2.11% 4.18 Delayed Quote.1.41%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.28% 0.98121 Delayed Quote.11.68%
