Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/19/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Fed's Bullard Leans Toward 0.75-Percentage-Point September Hike

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he is considering support for another large rate rise at the central bank's policy meeting next month and added he isn't ready to say the economy has seen the worst of the inflation surge. 

 
Wall Street Bets the Fed Is Bluffing in High-Stakes Inflation Game

The market rebound reflects a belief that inflation has peaked and rates will go down sometime next year, an outlook Fed officials have tried to dismiss. 

 
Turkey's Central Bank Cuts Rates in Surprise Decision

The central bank's first cut in eight months resumes an unconventional policy demanded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that triggered a currency crisis last year. 

 
Lloyd's to Exclude Catastrophic Nation-Backed Cyberattacks From Coverage

Lloyd's of London will require its insurer groups globally to exclude catastrophic state-backed hacks from stand-alone cyber insurance policies starting next year. 

 
Bank Stocks Make a Comeback After Sharp Sell Off

Since the end of June, five of the six largest U.S. banks have outperformed the S&P 500's 13% gain. 

 
U.S. Extradited Russian Accused of Money-Laundering Tied to Ryuk Ransomware Gang

Denis Dubnikov, a 29-year-old Russian, was extradited this week from the Netherlands to the U.S. to face charges of laundering more than $400,000 in Ryuk proceeds. 

 
Rising Rates Put Squeeze on Fintech Lenders

Lenders such as Upstart, Mosaic and Carvana are finding money harder to come by as the Fed's rate-hiking campaign affects all corners of the economy. 

 
Wait, When Did Everyone Start Using Apple Pay?

It took longer than expected for the iPhone to become a wallet. But the patience of Apple is slowly paying off. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the outlook for U.K. banks, BOC Aviation, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
Fed Officials See Need for Continued Rate Increases, but Less Certainty Over Destination

Central bank officials at last month's meeting acknowledged risks from both raising rates too little and too much.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.23% 174.15 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.69095 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
BOC AVIATION LIMITED 1.29% 66.8 Delayed Quote.15.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.18965 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.77155 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
CARVANA CO. -3.55% 47.86 Delayed Quote.-79.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.00758 Delayed Quote.-11.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012541 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.12% 0.6233 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.04% 10.71 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. -5.70% 31.13 Delayed Quote.-79.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aRYAN COHEN : Shares Seen Mixed as Investors Weigh Data, Central Bank Moves
DJ
12:25aChina issues first national drought alert, battles to save crops in extreme heatwave
RE
12:21aChina's cyber watchdog wants 'affectionate' ties with domestic internet firms
RE
12:20aIndian shares inch up on gains in IT stocks
RE
12:19aAustralia to target vehicle emissions to boost electric car supply
RE
12:17aTaiwan July export order growth seen slowing on cooling demand
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMalaysia's July exports rise 38% y/y, above forecast
RE
12:10aBodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
RE
08/18Indonesia current account surplus widens in Q2 to 1.1% of GDP
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Glencore to end silver streaming deal with Wheaton on Peru mine
2China's cyber watchdog wants 'affectionate' ties with domestic internet..
3China set to lower lending benchmarks to revive wobbly economy
4China's gasoline exports rise on new quotas; diesel, jet below expectat..
5U.S. business group says members see limited impact from Taiwan-China t..

HOT NEWS