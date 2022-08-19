News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Bullard Leans Toward 0.75-Percentage-Point September Hike

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he is considering support for another large rate rise at the central bank's policy meeting next month and added he isn't ready to say the economy has seen the worst of the inflation surge.

Wall Street Bets the Fed Is Bluffing in High-Stakes Inflation Game

The market rebound reflects a belief that inflation has peaked and rates will go down sometime next year, an outlook Fed officials have tried to dismiss.

Turkey's Central Bank Cuts Rates in Surprise Decision

The central bank's first cut in eight months resumes an unconventional policy demanded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that triggered a currency crisis last year.

Lloyd's to Exclude Catastrophic Nation-Backed Cyberattacks From Coverage

Lloyd's of London will require its insurer groups globally to exclude catastrophic state-backed hacks from stand-alone cyber insurance policies starting next year.

Bank Stocks Make a Comeback After Sharp Sell Off

Since the end of June, five of the six largest U.S. banks have outperformed the S&P 500's 13% gain.

U.S. Extradited Russian Accused of Money-Laundering Tied to Ryuk Ransomware Gang

Denis Dubnikov, a 29-year-old Russian, was extradited this week from the Netherlands to the U.S. to face charges of laundering more than $400,000 in Ryuk proceeds.

Rising Rates Put Squeeze on Fintech Lenders

Lenders such as Upstart, Mosaic and Carvana are finding money harder to come by as the Fed's rate-hiking campaign affects all corners of the economy.

Wait, When Did Everyone Start Using Apple Pay?

It took longer than expected for the iPhone to become a wallet. But the patience of Apple is slowly paying off.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the outlook for U.K. banks, BOC Aviation, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Fed Officials See Need for Continued Rate Increases, but Less Certainty Over Destination

Central bank officials at last month's meeting acknowledged risks from both raising rates too little and too much.

