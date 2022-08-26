News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Harker says he'd like to get benchmark rate above 3.4% and then 'sit for a while'

The Federal Reserve should raise its benchmark rate above 3.4% and then 'sit for a while' said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday.

Fed Officials Ready to Raise Rates Again, but Unclear on How Much

Two Federal Reserve officials said in television interviews that while high inflation calls for tighter monetary policy, they aren't ready to commit to the size of the rate increase they believe is needed at next month's policy meeting.

Citigroup Plans to Wind Down Russian Consumer Operations

The bank's plan comes after attempts to sell the unit were stymied by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on the nation's financial system.

You Don't Need to Pay Up Anymore for PayPal

The company's shares look cheap after a sharp fall, but its growth story is intact.

Fed's Bostic Says More Strong Data Could Tip Fed Toward 75 Basis Point Rate Increase

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. central bank still has some way to go on raising interest rates this year and cautioned it is too soon to say the inflation surge has peaked, although he noted there are some hopeful signs on that front.

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Refunds Borrowers Who Paid During Pause

Borrowers can request a refund by calling their loan servicer directly.

CITIC's Net Profit Rose 12% in First Half

CITIC Ltd.'s net profit rose 12% in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier, as a solid increase in non-interest income outweighed a mild decline in net interest income.

Bond Yields Rise on Bet Recovery to Last Longer

U.S. government-bond yields have staged a major rebound this month, reflecting increased optimism among investors about the near-term economic outlook.

Pension Funds Are Selling Their Office Buildings

Big investors are unwinding their bets on office space as a changing work environment raises the prospect that many downtown buildings will be less used.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insights on the listings of homes for sale, the Royal Bank of Canada's 3Q, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 0015ET