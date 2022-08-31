News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Williams Says Rates Will Stay High for a While

New York Fed President John Williams says the central bank will need to push its short-term interest-rate target to a point where it will restrain the economy and maintain that stance for a while as part of its bid to lower inflation.

SEC Sues Insurance Executive for 'Massive' Fraud

The agency alleged that Greg Lindberg and a lieutenant defrauded insurers out of more than $75 million.

Goldman Sachs Ditches Covid-19 Protocols

The bank cited "significantly less risk of severe illness" and pointed to recent guidance from the CDC, which has relaxed many pandemic precautions.

Inflation Bets Recede After Powell Speech

Investors knew they would get tough anti-inflation talk from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week. The speech he delivered continues to rattle debt markets anyway.

Commercial-Property Funds for Small Investors Face Tougher Regulation

A state securities regulators' association is poised to step up restrictions on a popular way for individuals to invest in commercial real estate, saying the funds are more costly and risky than many unsophisticated investors realize.

Chinese Police Arrest Hundreds in Rural Bank Scam

The government has boosted a repayment program for the victims after previously being criticized for mishandling protests.

Options Market Is Accentuating Swings in Stocks

Some strategists say a reversal in options trading and hedge fund activity are partly to blame for the market's rising volatility.

Some GOP States Push Back Against ESG Investing Trend

Republicans are stepping up their efforts to prevent investors from considering environmental, social and governance factors in their decisions.

Berkshire Hathaway Trims Stake in Chinese Auto Maker BYD

Warren Buffett's investment firm said it has sold 1.33 million shares of the electric-vehicle maker for about $46 million.

StraightPath Funds Don't Hold Promised Pre-IPO Shares, Receiver Says

StraightPath Venture Partners fund investors don't actually own the shares that the firm obtained to cover their investments in its nine funds, a court-appointed receiver said.

