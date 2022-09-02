Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/02/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Blackstone, Carlyle Take Different Sides on Energy Investment

Profits from oil-and-gas production have surged, but volatile returns and a fraught political climate have created a divide among the biggest private-equity firms about whether investing in the sector is worth the headache. 

 
Barclays Offloads Remaining Absa Shares

Barclays has sold its remaining 7.4% stake in South Africa's Absa for $623 million, booking a modest loss but increasing its CET1 ratio by four basis points. 

 
Short-Term Investors Shouldn't Touch Sterling, BCA Research Says

Foreign investors are shunning U.K. assets, driving an undervalued pound even lower, as soaring inflation, looming recession and uncertainty over fiscal policy leave them unwilling to fund a massive current account deficit, said Chester Ntonifor of BCA Research. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on CIMB Group's 2Q results, Insignia and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
FASB Excludes NFTs, Some Stablecoins From Crypto Accounting Project

Popular digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum would be included in the U.S. standard-setter's effort toward clear accounting rules for digital assets. NFTs aren't "pervasive or material" yet, an FASB member says. 

 
Review of Federal Home-Loan Banks Is Planned

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is eyeing a potential revamp for the Federal Home Loan Banks, a nearly $1 trillion network of government-chartered cooperatives that provide cheap funding to thousands of banks. 

 
JPMorgan's Frankfurt Offices Searched in Tax Case

The move by German prosecutors marked the latest expansion of a long-running tax-fraud probe involving several U.S. banks. 

 
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Sued for Alleged Tax Fraud

The tech billionaire says he moved his home from Washington, D.C., to Miami Beach, Fla., a decade ago, while the lawsuit alleges he has resided in the District of Columbia without paying income taxes. 

 
Celebrity Medicare Sales Pitches Are Toned Down After Scrutiny

Soaring complaints and aggressive sales efforts result in tighter rules from regulators. 

 
South Korea Must Pay Lone Star Funds More Than $216 Million

A World Bank-led tribunal found that the Seoul government improperly delayed the U.S. private-equity company's efforts to sell its stake in a Korean bank in a decadelong case.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-22 0015ET

HOT NEWS