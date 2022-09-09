Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/09/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EY Leaders Green Light Split Plan

The breakup of Ernst & Young's auditing and consulting businesses will generate windfalls for the firm's partners if successful. 

 
Fed's Powell Affirms Need to Act Strongly on Inflation

Central bank officials haven't pushed back against expectations for a third consecutive 0.75-point rate increase later this month. 

 
Judge Voices Skepticism of Antitrust Challenge to UnitedHealth Deal

In closing arguments, a federal judge questioned the government's effort to block the health insurer's $13 billion acquisition of health-technology firm Change Healthcare. 

 
Gensler Signals Support for Another Regulator Overseeing Bitcoin

SEC chief Gary Gensler says he looks forward to working with Congress to give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission added power to oversee and regulate crypto nonsecurity tokens and related intermediaries. 

 
Citi Wins Appeal on Errant $500 Million Revlon Loan Payment

Hedge funds shouldn't be able to keep roughly $500 million they were mistakenly paid by Citigroup on a loan owed by now-bankrupt cosmetics company Revlon, a federal appeals court ruled. 

 
Head Trader of Crypto Platform Pleads Guilty in $100 Million Fraud

The guilty plea follows a Justice Department indictment in June against Joshua David Nicholas and EmpiresX's founders on fraud charges. 

 
Warburg Pincus Partner Stephanie Geveda to Launch New Firm

Ms. Geveda has resigned as head deal maker for business services investments at the private-equity firm. 

 
NY Fed Official Sees Declining Use of Fed Reserve Repo Tool

The very high level of use of the U.S. central bank's reverse repo facility should fall over time, a top staff official at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Thursday. 

 
Financial Apps Lure Savers With Chance to Enter Regular Sweepstakes

The idea of linking prizes to savings is nothing new. But it's becoming more popular. 

 
Banks' Funding Questions Aren't Going Away

A review of a liquidity source for U.S. lenders highlights the importance of funding costs as rates rise and the Fed's balance sheet shrinks.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.07% 0.68361 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.06% 19309.4 End-of-day quote.-54.06%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.18% 19321.9 End-of-day quote.-59.52%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.15907 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.45% 0.76772 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. 2.34% 25.37 Delayed Quote.18.66%
CITIGROUP INC. 2.61% 49.9 Delayed Quote.-17.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 1.00669 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012556 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.61092 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
REVLON, INC. -4.19% 6.4 Delayed Quote.-43.56%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 0.61% 9.88 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 1.12% 527.51 Delayed Quote.5.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34aIndia's rice curbs to lift Asian prices, stoke food inflation worries
RE
01:32aINDIA RUPEE-Hits more than 1-week high on weaker dollar, oil prices
RE
01:28aJapan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
RE
01:28aJapan weather bureau says 70% chance of La Nina continuing through winter
RE
01:15aMORNING BID-Long live the King
RE
01:14aJGB yields rise, 10-year bond flat
RE
01:12aBritain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning
RE
01:08aBitcoin last up 5.6% at $20,406; ether up 3.9% at $1,699…
RE
01:04aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher as focus shifts to supply
RE
01:01aGold rises as dollar softens, set for small weekly gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOJ Kuroda joins warnings against 'rapid' yen moves after meeting PM Ki..
2Unipres : Sustainability Report 2022(2.89MB)
3India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones - Bloomber..
4Tesla considering lithium refinery in Texas
5Britain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning

HOT NEWS