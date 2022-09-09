News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

EY Leaders Green Light Split Plan

The breakup of Ernst & Young's auditing and consulting businesses will generate windfalls for the firm's partners if successful.

Fed's Powell Affirms Need to Act Strongly on Inflation

Central bank officials haven't pushed back against expectations for a third consecutive 0.75-point rate increase later this month.

Judge Voices Skepticism of Antitrust Challenge to UnitedHealth Deal

In closing arguments, a federal judge questioned the government's effort to block the health insurer's $13 billion acquisition of health-technology firm Change Healthcare.

Gensler Signals Support for Another Regulator Overseeing Bitcoin

SEC chief Gary Gensler says he looks forward to working with Congress to give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission added power to oversee and regulate crypto nonsecurity tokens and related intermediaries.

Citi Wins Appeal on Errant $500 Million Revlon Loan Payment

Hedge funds shouldn't be able to keep roughly $500 million they were mistakenly paid by Citigroup on a loan owed by now-bankrupt cosmetics company Revlon, a federal appeals court ruled.

Head Trader of Crypto Platform Pleads Guilty in $100 Million Fraud

The guilty plea follows a Justice Department indictment in June against Joshua David Nicholas and EmpiresX's founders on fraud charges.

Warburg Pincus Partner Stephanie Geveda to Launch New Firm

Ms. Geveda has resigned as head deal maker for business services investments at the private-equity firm.

NY Fed Official Sees Declining Use of Fed Reserve Repo Tool

The very high level of use of the U.S. central bank's reverse repo facility should fall over time, a top staff official at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Thursday.

Financial Apps Lure Savers With Chance to Enter Regular Sweepstakes

The idea of linking prizes to savings is nothing new. But it's becoming more popular.

Banks' Funding Questions Aren't Going Away

A review of a liquidity source for U.S. lenders highlights the importance of funding costs as rates rise and the Fed's balance sheet shrinks.

