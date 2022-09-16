Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/16/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Ether's New 'Staking' Model Could Draw SEC Attention

SEC chairman says system used by ether following software update could trigger securities laws. 

 
Private-Equity Pay Rises After Blowout Year for Deals, Fundraising

A new report shows fierce hiring competition for younger workers, women and minorities. 

 
China's Yuan Breaks Key Level Against Dollar

The move came despite China's central bank sending signals it wanted to slow the renminbi's decline. 

 
Almost Half of Stock Pickers Beat the Market in Early 2022 Selloff

Actively managed large-cap funds are on track to log their best performance in 13 years amid high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. 

 
Dollar's Strength Prompts Question: What Will Japan Do With Its Bounty of Bucks?

The dollar's rise to a 24-year high against the yen is great news for Japanese savers who put a chunk of their retirement nest eggs into dollar-denominated assets. 

 
Chinese Investment Flows to Silicon Valley Venture Funds

Chinese investment in U.S. venture-capital funds is demonstrating that economic ties between Silicon Valley and China remain deep despite political and national security risks. 

 
HSBC Eyes Long-Awaited Turnaround

Europe's largest bank is counting on rising interest rates to help revive its share price after a sluggish decade-and to fend off an attack from its biggest shareholder. 

 
Cryptocurrency Exchange Gemini Names Insider as Compliance Chief

Christopher Mariadason's promotion is the latest change in the company's risk and compliance team in recent months. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Mastercard's views on consumer health, how higher rates are helping Deutsche Bank and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged

The People's Bank of China kept the one-year interest rate of its medium-term lending facility unchanged Thursday, a move that could put benchmark lending rates this month on hold after a cut in August.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 0015ET

