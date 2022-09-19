Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/19/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Big Regional Banks Might Face New Rules for Dealing With a Crisis

Bailout-prevention proposals could call for firms to raise billions in debt to absorb losses. 

 
DOJ Forms National Prosecutor Network Focused on Crypto Crime

The new effort is part of a trend toward putting more resources to target illegal activities involving digital currencies. 

 
Ether's New 'Staking' Model Could Draw SEC Attention

SEC chairman says system used by ether following software update could trigger securities laws. 

 
Private-Equity Pay Rises After Blowout Year for Deals, Fundraising

A new report shows fierce hiring competition for younger workers, women and minorities. 

 
The Economy Is Cooling-Just Not in the Right Ways

The Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans are now complicated by fresh data attesting to the economy's continued softening. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on reinsurers, Ernst & Young's planned setup of a separate consulting brand and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector. 

 
China's Yuan Breaks Key Level Against Dollar

The move came despite China's central bank sending signals it wanted to slow the renminbi's decline. 

 
Almost Half of Stock Pickers Beat the Market in Early 2022 Selloff

Actively managed large-cap funds are on track to log their best performance in 13 years amid high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. 

 
Dollar's Strength Prompts Question: What Will Japan Do With Its Bounty of Bucks?

The dollar's rise to a 24-year high against the yen is great news for Japanese savers who put a chunk of their retirement nest eggs into dollar-denominated assets. 

 
Chinese Investment Flows to Silicon Valley Venture Funds

Chinese investment in U.S. venture-capital funds is demonstrating that economic ties between Silicon Valley and China remain deep despite political and national security risks.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.06% 96.06 Delayed Quote.14.95%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.03% 163.28 Delayed Quote.4.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.15% 107.82 Delayed Quote.18.33%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 143.11 Delayed Quote.9.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.27% 1.799565 Delayed Quote.16.15%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.6736 Delayed Quote.-14.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.09% 85.5 Delayed Quote.8.78%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -5.11% 10.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 7.0114 Delayed Quote.10.15%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.33% 143.235 Delayed Quote.24.19%
