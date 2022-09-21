Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/21/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Bank CEOs to Go Before Congress, With Economy and High Inflation in Focus

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Citigroup's Jane Fraser and others face two days of congressional hearings starting Wednesday. 

 
Binance and FTX Make Top Bids for Bankrupt Lender Voyager

Crypto exchanges FTX and Binance have made the leading bids for assets of bankrupt crypto-lender Voyager Digital 

 
'SPAC King' Closing Two SPACs After Failing to Find Deals

Chamath Palihapitiya will wind down and return cash from the two special-purpose acquisition companies to shareholders after failing to find companies to take public. 

 
EY Faces Knotty Split of Its Lucrative Tax Business

The planned breakup of the accounting firm will divide its tax team between the auditing and consulting companies. 

 
Markets Expect Fed to Raise Rates by 0.75 Point

The central bank is also expected to signal plans to raise and hold its benchmark rate above 4% in the coming months. 

 
Calpers' Investment Chief Highlights Lagging Returns

The nation's largest pension fund's returns lagged behind other large pensions in almost every asset class during the past 10 years. 

 
Card Companies Face Calls to Abandon Gun-Shop Code

Visa, Mastercard and Amex recently decided to adopt a merchant code for firearms retailers. Republican attorneys general across several states warned the plan could lead to the misuse of consumer data. 

 
Europe Is Running Out of Safe Assets

As the European Central Bank raises interest rates and the eurozone edges closer to a recession, investors may not have enough places to hide. 

 
Morgan Stanley Settles Claims of Failing to Protect Customer Records

The firm will pay $35 million to settle allegations that it scrapped computer servers and hard drives without ensuring they no longer held sensitive customer information. 

 
Rising Rates Squeeze Stocks on Both Sides

Stocks fell and government bond yields rose to multiyear highs Tuesday ahead of the next decision by the Fed's rate-setting committee.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 0015ET

