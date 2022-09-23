Advanced search
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/23/2022 | 12:16am EDT
World's Central Banks Race to Raise Rates After Fed Increase

The moves are aimed at fighting the effects of a soaring dollar and rising inflation. 

 
A Day After Fed Raises Rates, Reverse Repos Hit New Record

The New York Fed says financial firms have parked $2.359 trillion at the central bank. 

 
BlackRock Takes Heat From New York City Over Climate Stance

New York City's comptroller is pressing the asset manager to recommit to achieving net zero emissions across its portfolio. 

 
Rising Rates Make Life Insurance Funded With Debt More Costly

Multimillion-dollar policies are supposed to pay for themselves but are coming up short. 

 
Turkish Central Bank Cuts Rates, Adding to Pressure on Economy

The second consecutive cut follows pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who favors lower rates as a part of an unorthodox strategy to encourage economic growth. 

 
The SEC May Not Ban Payment for Order Flow. Robinhood Stands to Benefit.

The SEC may stop short of banning the controversial payment structure, a new report says. 

 
Markets Brace for Hard Landing as Fed Delivers Sobering Message

This time, markets understood quite clearly what the Federal Reserve meant: Inflation is too high and it will likely take a recession to get it down. 

 
After Years of Low Mortgage Rates, Home Sellers Are Scarce

Many homeowners locked in the "golden handcuffs" of low mortgage costs find it too daunting to sell their homes now that rates are so much higher. 

 
Investors Shun Macau Casinos' Bonds as Tourism From China Plummets

China's strict Covid-19 crackdown is biting far beyond the mainland. 

 
Coinbase Tested Group to Speculate on Crypto

The cryptocurrency-exchange company completed a $100 million transaction before ending the effort. It says that it hasn't engaged in proprietary trading.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 0015ET

12:46aChina stocks fall on foreign outflow concerns, COVID woes
RE
12:45aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields jump tracking an unrelenting spike in U.S. peers
RE
12:33aCrypto Data Center Owner Compute North Files Chapter 11
DJ
12:28aAveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT
RE
12:17aChina sentences former public security vice minister to death for graft
RE
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Slightly -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Slightly Firmer; Treasury Yields Extend Gains
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aNfl says it struck a multiyear deal with apple starting with sup…
RE
12:12aNfl says apple will sponsor super bowl halftime show…
RE
