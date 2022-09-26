News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

World Bank's David Malpass Says He Isn't Resigning Amid Criticism of His Climate Views

The international financial institution's president says the bank's shareholders haven't asked him to step down.

Crypto Crash Pulls Bitcoin-Mining Host Compute North Into Bankruptcy

Compute North Holdings, a data-center owner that houses bitcoin-mining rigs and blockchain companies, filed for bankruptcy protection after succumbing to a liquidity crisis driven by the collapse in cryptocurrency prices, rising costs for electricity and supply-chain issues.

Credit Suisse Needs the Deal of the Decade

The bank's deal makers can prove their worth by finding a creative way to avoid raising capital with a rock-bottom stock price.

Fidelity Will Merge Its Robo-Advisor Offerings

The financial services giant is tweaking its digital-advice platform in an effort to win over more young and first-time investors.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Shares Slump After it is Barred From Using Recovery Agents

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services fell sharply Friday after the Reserve Bank of India barred the company from using loan-recovery agents.

Investec Targets Higher Interim Profits

Investec forecast adjusted operating profit of GBP373-GBP406 million for the first half of fiscal 2023 and said net interest income was benefiting from the rising interest rate environment.

China's Internet Lenders Feel Pain of Economic Slowdown

Shares of U.S.-listed Lufax, 360 DigiTech and LexinFintech have fallen dramatically this year, as they suffer a rise in bad loans that some analysts think will only get worse.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on S&P Global's take on the global economy, Intact Financial, a forecast for European banks' earnings, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector.

World's Central Banks Raise Rates After Fed Increase

The Bank of England raised its key interest rate for the seventh consecutive time in a flurry of central-bank meetings from Norway to South Africa that analysts billed as "Super Thursday."

A Day After Fed Raises Rates, Reverse Repos Hit New Record

The New York Fed says financial firms have parked $2.359 trillion at the central bank.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 0015ET