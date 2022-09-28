News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banks Fined $1.8 Billion Over Use of Banned Messaging Apps

Eleven banks and brokerages, including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, admitted they violated rules that require storage of written communications.

Goldman Sachs Banks $9.7 Billion for Buyouts

Goldman Sachs's asset-management arm collected $9.7 billion for its latest private-equity fund to invest in buyouts after almost two years of raising capital for the vehicle.

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Steps Down

The crypto lender, which filed for bankruptcy in July, said it had more than $20 billion in assets at its peak.

U.K. Market Turmoil Ripples Into Home Loans

Some British lenders paused new mortgage lending amid uncertainty about the path of interest rates.

Kashkari Says Fed Needs to Keep Tightening

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank needs to tighten monetary policy until underlying inflation is declining, and then wait to see whether it has done enough.

Hurricane Ian Is Blow to Florida's Struggling Home Insurers

The storm will test the state's unusual home-insurance market, where dozens of small to midsize carriers and a state-run insurer of last resort play a leading role in paying claims.

Biden's Student-Loan Forgiveness Faces Early Lawsuit

Some other potential challengers plan to go to court once the Education Department rolls out the program.

António Horta-Osório Adds Cerberus Role to Post-Credit Suisse Portfolio

The veteran banker has joined Cerberus Capital Management as a senior adviser in Europe, adding to a set of new roles since he was forced to resign from Credit Suisse.

Cathie Wood's ARK Launches Venture Fund Open to Individual Investors

The fund is set to invest in businesses similar to those held by ARK's high-growth, technology-focused exchange-traded funds.

Fed Official Rejects Raising Inflation Target Above 2%

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned Tuesday that a higher inflation target would sow "chaos" globally.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 0015ET