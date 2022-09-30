Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/30/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Barclays to Pay $200 Million SEC Fine Over Debt-Sale Snafu

The flub involved the sale of structured notes, or debt instruments linked to an underlying reference such as the S&P 500 index, and exchange-traded notes. 

 
China's PBOC Gives Cities Room to Lower Mortgage Rates

China's central bank is giving local governments leeway to lower mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, in a bid to shore up the nation's slumping real-estate market. 

 
Deloitte's Chinese Affiliate to Settle Probe Into Outsourced Work

The Chinese affiliate of Big Four accounting firm Deloitte will pay $20 million to settle regulatory claims that it outsourced some audit work to companies whose financial statements it was hired to independently review. 

 
Fed's Mester cool to talk of potential 'pause' in rate hikes

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Thursday that talk of a pause in interest rate hikes should wait until interest rates were high enough to slow economic growth. 

 
Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates for 11th Straight Time

The Bank of Mexico raised its reference interest rate for an 11th straight time Thursday, citing greater-than-expected price shocks that will keep inflation above target for longer than it had previously estimated. 

 
Fed must try to avoid a 'harsh recession,' Daly says

The Federal Reserve must try to avoid a hard recession, said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Thursday. 

 
Finra Spells Out Penalties for Anti-Money-Laundering Violations

Wall Street's self-regulator has for the first time provided guidance to its member broker-dealers on the potential penalties it could impose for violating rules intended to prevent money laundering. 

 
6 U.S. Banks Will Assess Their Climate Resilience in Fed Pilot Program

Big banks-Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman and others-will participate in the Fed-run pilot next year as climate preparedness joins more conventional risks. 

 
Six States Sue to Block Biden Student Debt Cancellation Plan

Missouri and five other states sued the Biden administration, seeking to block the student debt plan from going into effect. 

 
Pension Strategy Left Funds Vulnerable to Rate Increases

A pension-fund strategy that aims to reduce volatility without lowering returns created the first crack in the financial system after one of the fastest interest-rate rises in decades.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aS.Korea postpones plan to open up onshore FX market
RE
01:12aHospital operator Burjeel aims to raise $300 mln-$368 mln from Abu Dhabi listing
RE
01:10aBritain's JD Sports extends Nike ties with partnership deal
RE
01:09aHurricane Ian veers toward Carolinas after pummeling Florida
RE
01:07aEnergy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany
RE
01:04aAs Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
RE
01:03aEU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap
RE
01:00aIndia's cenbank hikes key rate by 50 bps, warns of broadening price pressures
RE
12:56aINSTANT VIEW 3-India cenbank raises key policy rate by 50 basis points
RE
12:55aMarketmind: Hawks and hardliners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy soften..
2Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
3Japan's factories ramp up output in Aug, govt eyes fresh stimulus boost
4PowerTap Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Manag..
5INSTANT VIEW 3-India cenbank raises key policy rate by 50 basis points

HOT NEWS