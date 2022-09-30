News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Barclays to Pay $200 Million SEC Fine Over Debt-Sale Snafu

The flub involved the sale of structured notes, or debt instruments linked to an underlying reference such as the S&P 500 index, and exchange-traded notes.

China's PBOC Gives Cities Room to Lower Mortgage Rates

China's central bank is giving local governments leeway to lower mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, in a bid to shore up the nation's slumping real-estate market.

Deloitte's Chinese Affiliate to Settle Probe Into Outsourced Work

The Chinese affiliate of Big Four accounting firm Deloitte will pay $20 million to settle regulatory claims that it outsourced some audit work to companies whose financial statements it was hired to independently review.

Fed's Mester cool to talk of potential 'pause' in rate hikes

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Thursday that talk of a pause in interest rate hikes should wait until interest rates were high enough to slow economic growth.

Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates for 11th Straight Time

The Bank of Mexico raised its reference interest rate for an 11th straight time Thursday, citing greater-than-expected price shocks that will keep inflation above target for longer than it had previously estimated.

Fed must try to avoid a 'harsh recession,' Daly says

The Federal Reserve must try to avoid a hard recession, said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Thursday.

Finra Spells Out Penalties for Anti-Money-Laundering Violations

Wall Street's self-regulator has for the first time provided guidance to its member broker-dealers on the potential penalties it could impose for violating rules intended to prevent money laundering.

6 U.S. Banks Will Assess Their Climate Resilience in Fed Pilot Program

Big banks-Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman and others-will participate in the Fed-run pilot next year as climate preparedness joins more conventional risks.

Six States Sue to Block Biden Student Debt Cancellation Plan

Missouri and five other states sued the Biden administration, seeking to block the student debt plan from going into effect.

Pension Strategy Left Funds Vulnerable to Rate Increases

A pension-fund strategy that aims to reduce volatility without lowering returns created the first crack in the financial system after one of the fastest interest-rate rises in decades.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 0015ET