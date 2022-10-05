News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Ray Dalio Hands Over Control of Bridgewater

The billionaire Bridgewater Associates founder stepped down as co-investment chief of the largest U.S. hedge fund firm, nearly five decades after he started it in his Manhattan apartment.

U.K. Regulator Pushed Pensions to Load Up on LDIs

The rush into the derivatives-based investment strategies concentrated risks in the market, sparking a Bank of England bond-market rescue.

Fund Managers, Regulators Wrestle Over ESG Rules

Financial firms and data providers are skeptical of proposed rules to clarify environmental, social and governance standards.

Kabbage Files for Bankruptcy Amid PPP Probes

The small-business loan platform said it was declared in default last week by the Federal Reserve, a secured lender owed roughly $540 million.

Bad Time for Markets Has Been Good for Brokerages

Firms such as Charles Schwab and Robinhood still have a lot to gain from rising interest rates, even if small investors aren't trading as much.

Cathie Wood's ARK Snaps Up Tesla After Deliveries Miss

ARK Innovation purchased 108,380 Tesla shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 23,833 shares, according to a trade notification.

Fed Official Says Inflation Fight Will Take Time, Despite Signs of Progress

Governor Philip Jefferson says he remains concerned that consumers will expect higher prices to persist.

Analysis: U.K. Market Turmoil Provides Warning to Rest of World

The turmoil in U.K. financial markets triggered by the government's large, debt-funded fiscal stimulus just as interest rates are rising is a warning to other countries of what they could face if pursuing similar policy, analysts say.

Markets Are Stuck in Overreaction Mode

Investors are behaving like sugar-starved children offered a lollipop, grasping for it with delight only to scream when it is taken away again.

RBA Slows Pace of Rate Increases as Household Budgets Tighten

The Reserve Bank of Australia slowed the pace of recent interest-rate increases at a policy meeting Tuesday, citing a deterioration in the global economic outlook and growing concern about tightening household budgets.

