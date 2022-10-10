Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/10/2022 | 12:16am EDT
BlackRock Walks a Political Tightrope on Climate Issues

Under fire on both sides of the ESG debate, the asset manager is defending its climate bona fides while highlighting energy investments. 

 
Credit Suisse Ramps Up Efforts to Strengthen Finances

Around 10 bidders submitted offers for the bank's securitized-products group, as it seeks ways to bolster capital after years of rocky performance. 

 
Bank of America to Settle Last Major Mortgage-Crisis Suit

The bank will pay $1.84 billion to resolve claims by Ambac Financial that mortgage-backed securities Ambac insured were backed by poorly underwritten loans. 

 
Fed on Track for Another Large Interest-Rate Hike After Jobs Report

Officials are trying to prevent wage pressures from sustaining higher inflation. 

 
Treasury Yields Climb

Government-bond yields rose Friday after fresh labor-market data for September showed little sign of a serious economic slowdown. 

 
How to Make Peace With Your Stock Market Losses

For investors, the only thing worse than losing is having to admit that you're a loser. Here's how to clean up your portfolio without feeling ashamed. 

 
How Companies Treat Stock Options Perplexes Investors

The way some companies, including Snap, handle stock compensation when figuring cash flow is prompting calls for changes in accounting rules. 

 
After Ian, Insurers and Homeowners Gear Up for Fights

Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren't legally obligated to cover. 

 
Treasury Lays Groundwork for Ownership Registry, but Questions Remain

The department last week issued regulations spelling out the types of businesses that will have to report information about their owners under a new transparency law. 

 
Private Equity's Pension-Plan Takeovers Face Backlash

Private equity's recent growth in the insurance industry is attracting the notice of some lawmakers and labor unions, who say it puts retirees at risk.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 15.63% 14.8 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.18% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.26% 30.75 Delayed Quote.-30.88%
BLACKROCK, INC. -3.71% 550.4 Delayed Quote.-39.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.10781 Delayed Quote.-17.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7278 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5.36% 4.443 Delayed Quote.-49.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 0.9737 Delayed Quote.-14.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.52% 0.012139 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.56136 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 12.01% 20.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
