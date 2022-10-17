News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Goldman Plans Sweeping Reorganization

The Wall Street firm will combine its flagship investment-banking and trading businesses into one unit, while merging asset and wealth management into another.

Less-Crowded Covid Wards Can Keep Boosting Insurers

While virus-related hospitalizations remain distressingly high, the decline from peaks has boosted profits for UnitedHealth and other insurers.

Bank Earnings Weren't Terrible. That May Be Enough for Investors.

After earnings reports by the nation's largest lenders, investors are more willing to look at what can go right with banks rather than what could go wrong.

JPMorgan Chase Earnings Show Economy Is Resilient, but Dimon's 'Hurricane' Looms

Profit at the nation's biggest bank dropped 17% as it built up its defenses for what CEO Jamie Dimon has called a potential economic hurricane.

Fed Approves U.S. Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

With the approval, the central bank signaled it would launch a related rule-making process to ease the wind-down of failed regional banks.

Morgan Stanley Profit Falls for Third Consecutive Quarter

A deal-making drought dinged the bank's third-quarter results, sending profit down 29% from a year ago.

Wells Fargo's Net Interest Income Beats Estimates. Thank Higher Interest Rates.

The San Francisco-based bank posts third-quarter earnings of 85 cents a share on $19.5 billion in revenue.

Atlanta Fed President Discloses Violations of Financial Transaction Policies

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said Friday he had improperly disclosed financial transactions covering his five years leading the bank because he incorrectly interpreted policies governing personal investments.

What Happens After Bank of England Bond Purchases End on Friday

The backup plan for pensions is a new repo lending facility. Bankers and investors say interest in it could be limited.

