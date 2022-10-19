News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

HSBC's COP26 Climate-Change Ads Were Misleading, U.K. Watchdog Says

The bank's 2021 ad campaign wrongly omitted information about its contribution to greenhouse-gas emissions, the advertising regulator said, serving a warning to companies that promote environmental initiatives.

Goldman Shuffle Aims to Reduce Reliance on M&A

The bank will combine investment banking and trading under one roof, while merging asset and wealth management into another. Its investment-banking revenue fell 57% in the latest quarter, following similar declines at other banks.

U.K. Corporate Bonds Take Brunt of Global Debt Selloff

Inflation, rising interest rates and politics spell trouble for British corporate debt.

U.S.-Based Pensions Rush to Assess Interest-Rate Risk

Lower leverage likely shields the plans from the big cash calls that hammered U.K. markets, investors and consultants say.

Swiss Re Warns Hurricane Ian Claims to Hit Full Year

Swiss Re said it was unlikely to meet its financial targets for the year after the impact of Hurricane Ian resulted in a probable net loss of some $500 million for the third quarter.

Partner at Accounting Firm Fined for Allegedly Misleading Investigators

A partner at accounting firm Spielman Koenigsberg & Parker was fined $150,000 for allegedly misleading investigators, the largest monetary penalty imposed on an individual in a case settled by the U.S. auditing watchdog.

Federal Prosecutors Intervene in StraightPath Fraud Case

Justice Department lawyers have asked for a 90-day stay in the SEC case to prevent interference in a criminal probe.

Visa, Mastercard Draw New Government Scrutiny

The FTC is examining whether the companies' security tokens prevent online debit-card payments from going over other networks.

Bank of America CEO Says Consumers Are in Good Shape

Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said high inflation and rising interest rates haven't done much to weaken the health of the American consumer.

