Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/19/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
HSBC's COP26 Climate-Change Ads Were Misleading, U.K. Watchdog Says

The bank's 2021 ad campaign wrongly omitted information about its contribution to greenhouse-gas emissions, the advertising regulator said, serving a warning to companies that promote environmental initiatives. 

 
Goldman Shuffle Aims to Reduce Reliance on M&A

The bank will combine investment banking and trading under one roof, while merging asset and wealth management into another. Its investment-banking revenue fell 57% in the latest quarter, following similar declines at other banks. 

 
U.K. Corporate Bonds Take Brunt of Global Debt Selloff

Inflation, rising interest rates and politics spell trouble for British corporate debt. 

 
U.S.-Based Pensions Rush to Assess Interest-Rate Risk

Lower leverage likely shields the plans from the big cash calls that hammered U.K. markets, investors and consultants say. 

 
Swiss Re Warns Hurricane Ian Claims to Hit Full Year

Swiss Re said it was unlikely to meet its financial targets for the year after the impact of Hurricane Ian resulted in a probable net loss of some $500 million for the third quarter. 

 
Partner at Accounting Firm Fined for Allegedly Misleading Investigators

A partner at accounting firm Spielman Koenigsberg & Parker was fined $150,000 for allegedly misleading investigators, the largest monetary penalty imposed on an individual in a case settled by the U.S. auditing watchdog. 

 
Federal Prosecutors Intervene in StraightPath Fraud Case

Justice Department lawyers have asked for a 90-day stay in the SEC case to prevent interference in a criminal probe. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Missouri's divestment from BlackRock, Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce, Swiss Re's third-quarter loss and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
Visa, Mastercard Draw New Government Scrutiny

The FTC is examining whether the companies' security tokens prevent online debit-card payments from going over other networks. 

 
Bank of America CEO Says Consumers Are in Good Shape

Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said high inflation and rising interest rates haven't done much to weaken the health of the American consumer.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 3.75% 34.88 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.07% 581.06 Delayed Quote.-36.54%
MASTERCARD, INC. 1.81% 300.38 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 4.31% 153.53 Delayed Quote.-39.59%
SWISS RE LTD 0.27% 73.48 Delayed Quote.-18.81%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -8.57% 4.59 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
01:11aPhilippines' economic planning secretary: we should avoid univer…
RE
01:10aAnalysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom
RE
01:08aColombia congress approves 2023 budget bill, increasing funding for social programs
RE
01:08aLondon hedge fund VR Capital blocks Naftogaz restructuring - FT
RE
01:08aMagnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Qinghai, China- USGS
RE
01:07aTaiwan c.bank: taiwan's energy price increase this year has bee…
RE
01:03aOil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost
RE
01:03aMarketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
RE
01:00aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares stay at three-wk highs as oil slips overnight
RE
01:00aGlobal natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America updates on return-to-office plans - memo
2Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data
3Washington plays hardball with Chevron's Venezuela license over Mexico ..
4News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
5Dollar firm near 32-peak vs yen despite intervention risks; sterling tr..

HOT NEWS