News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/21/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Judge Rejects GOP Bid to Block Student-Loan Forgiveness Program

Republican officials from six states don't have legal standing to mount a challenge to the Biden administration's debt cancellation program, the federal judge ruled. 

 
Blackstone Profit Sinks as Private-Equity Value Falls

The investing firm reported net income of less than a penny a share, down from $1.94 a year earlier. 

 
Allstate Loss Highlights Insurer Struggles

The nation's biggest car insurers, struggling with high inflation and mounting accidents, are now facing losses from vehicles submerged by flooding from Hurricane Ian. 

 
This Powerful BlackRock Team Has the Ear of Governments and Megabanks

The firm's financial markets advisory team dispenses counsel to the Fed, the Vatican and Ukraine's president, among others. 

 
Binance.US Hires Former FBI Agent as Head of Investigations

The hiring of BJ Kang, known for leading investigations of high-profile Wall Street insider-trading cases, comes as federal agencies have launched probes into several crypto companies. 

 
Crypto Miner Core Scientific Flags Threat From Celsius Chapter 11 Dispute

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific accused bankrupt crypto lender Celsius of refusing to pay its bills since filing for chapter 11, threatening the data hosting company's own financial health. 

 
Bregal Sagemount Closes Fourth Growth Fund at $2.5 Billion

The growth investor has raised its largest pool of capital ever and plans to invest from it in high-growth companies. 

 
LNC Raises $200 Million Fund to Retain Older Assets

Buyout firm LNC Partners has closed a deal that gives it more time and capital to invest in several businesses it already owns, according to several people familiar with the matter. 

 
BDT to Merge With MSD Partners, Form New Investment and Advisory Firm

Byron Trott and Gregg Lemkau will serve as co-CEOs of the firm catering to family- and founder-led businesses. 

 
Data Centers Face Higher Costs, Weaker Demand for Debt That Fueled Sector's Rise

Issuance of asset-backed securities in the market has plunged as investors seek higher yields.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 0015ET

HOT NEWS