News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/24/2022 | 12:16am EDT
American Express Posts Higher Revenue, Boosted by Travel Spending

American Express posted higher revenue in the third quarter as card-member spending held up, driven by a surge in travel spending despite macroeconomic concerns. 

 
Musk's Twitter Deal Debt to Be Held by Banks

A truncated timeline to sell $13 billion in debt-and strained market conditions-could make Twitter the biggest "hung" buyout deal ever. 

 
Fed Set to Raise Rates by 0.75 Point, Debate Size of Hikes

Some officials have begun signaling their desire to slow down the pace of increases soon and to stop raising rates early next year to see how their moves this year are slowing the economy. 

 
Judge Rejects GOP Bid to Block Student-Loan Forgiveness Program

Republican officials from six states don't have legal standing to mount a challenge to the Biden administration's debt cancellation program, the federal judge ruled. 

 
Investors Jump Into Turbocharged ETFs

Despite a market rout, risky leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds have raked in nearly $25 billion this year as investors seek to turbocharge their bets. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Freddie Mac's quarterly forecast, Munich Re's loss estimates from Hurricane Ian, how Brazil's bigger banks are faring, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector. 

 
Allstate Loss Highlights Insurer Struggles

The nation's biggest car insurers, struggling with high inflation and mounting accidents, are now facing losses from vehicles submerged by flooding from Hurricane Ian. 

 
This Powerful BlackRock Team Has the Ear of Governments and Megabanks

The firm's financial markets advisory team dispenses counsel to the Fed, the Vatican and Ukraine's president, among others. 

 
Binance.US Hires Former FBI Agent as Head of Investigations

The hiring of BJ Kang, known for leading investigations of high-profile Wall Street insider-trading cases, comes as federal agencies have launched probes into several crypto companies. 

 
Crypto Miner Core Scientific Flags Threat From Celsius Chapter 11 Dispute

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific accused bankrupt crypto lender Celsius of refusing to pay its bills since filing for chapter 11, threatening the data hosting company's own financial health.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 0015ET

