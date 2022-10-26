News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Visa Posts Higher 4Q Revenue

Visa said its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 19% on strong consumer payments and ongoing recovery in cross-border travel.

Hurricane Ian Claims Hit Profits of Chubb

The insurer benefited from strong pricing that offsets costs of the Florida storm.

FTX Is Raising Fresh Cash, in Part for Acquisitions

Amid crypto rout, new deals could help boost retail users, FTX's CEO says at Tech Live conference.

Rising Rates Are Banks' Frenemies

HSBC and UBS are earning more interest income but a tighter monetary policy is also testing their different business models.

Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs's David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn't turning off global investors.

Pension Fund Appetite for Commercial Real Estate Is Fading Fast

Demand for property was strong in the first half, but rising borrowing rates are bad news for the interest-rate-sensitive sector.

Bank of Canada Likely Teeing Up Another 0.75-Point Rate Rise

Economists surveyed by the Journal expect the central bank to deliver a second straight three-quarter-point rate increase on Wednesday.

Ridgemont Equity Closes Fourth Midmarket Fund With $2.35 Billion

The firm's latest fund exceeded a $2 billion target despite an increasingly difficult fundraising market.

Trading Firm Aims to Turn Diamonds Into a Commodity

Diamond Standard has started spot trading in commoditized clusters of diamonds and aims to launch a futures contract next year.

Brazil's Central Bank May Hold Steady as It Remains Vigilant on Inflation

Economists expect the bank to keep its benchmark rate at a five-year high of 13.75%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 0015ET