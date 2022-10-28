Advanced search
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/28/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Macquarie First-Half Profit Up 13%; No Full-Year Guidance Given

Macquarie Group said net profit in the fiscal first half rose 13%, reflecting strong performances in its asset management and banking units, but it didn't provide earnings guidance amid volatility in financial markets and geopolitical tensions. 

 
ECB Raises Interest Rates by 0.75 Point

The European Central Bank is moving briskly to quash record inflation even as the eurozone teeters close to recession. 

 
Credit Suisse Resets With a Retreat From Wall Street

The bank said it would cut thousands of jobs and raise $4 billion in fresh capital as it funds a retreat from Wall Street and attempts to recover from a near-existential crisis. 

 
UOB Third-Quarter Net Rose 34% on Strong Interest Income

United Overseas Bank Ltd.'s third-quarter net profit rose 34% on year due to higher interest income and lower impairment charges. 

 
Ares Management Targets $45 Billion From Accelerated Fundraising

Alternative investment manager Ares Management Corp. is taking advantage of market volatility and rising interest rates to accelerate fundraising efforts, aiming to collect more than $45 billion for several vehicles, including expected borrowing capacity. 

 
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Says It May File for Bankruptcy Amid Crypto Slump

One of the world's largest cryptocurrency miners said it may seek bankruptcy protection as it contends with the prolonged slump in bitcoin prices coupled with an increase in electricity costs. 

 
GDP Bounce Might Soon Fade

Gross domestic product rebounded in the third quarter. Was that the economy's last hurrah? 

 
Mastercard's Earnings Get a Lift From Travel, Consumer Spending

The payments company's results were mostly in line with what Wall Street analysts had anticipated. 

 
Danske Bank Expects $2.1 Billion Settlement of Money-Laundering Probe

Denmark's largest bank said it expects to pay the equivalent of $2.1 billion to settle a money-laundering probe by U.S. and Danish authorities, ending years of speculation about the size of the fine and sending its shares soaring on the news. 

 
Removing Sanctions on Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash Won't Be Easy

Crypto firms and advocacy groups likely face long odds to win their lawsuits aiming to remove crypto mixer Tornado Cash from the Treasury's sanctions list, where it landed due to money-laundering allegations.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION 2.70% 74.12 Delayed Quote.-8.80%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.6483 Delayed Quote.0.34%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.08% 20359.3 End-of-day quote.-51.56%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.32% 20295.3 End-of-day quote.-57.49%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.15921 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.740012 Delayed Quote.5.86%
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC. -78.13% 0.2209 Delayed Quote.-97.98%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -18.60% 3.877 Delayed Quote.-46.31%
DANSKE BANK A/S 12.05% 114.35 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.09% 0.012162 Delayed Quote.3.07%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.49% 165.78 Delayed Quote.-19.18%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -2.82% 4.83 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 4.65% 27.23 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.23% 1.001191 Delayed Quote.14.13%
HOT NEWS